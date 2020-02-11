Where do I start with clothes shopping when there are so many trends? Alexa: I’ve never believed in them. ‘What trend are you into?’ used to be one of my least favourite questions.

Tan: There are two reasons why I say don’t [adhere to trends]. We really should be considering our climate and buying a new trend every 15 seconds isn’t going to help that situation. And if you’re wearing the hottest trend but you feel like a twat in it, you’re going to feel like a twat and look like a twat. Wear something that actually feels like you.



How do you execute the perfect French tuck?

T: It’s so simple. It has to be something oversized otherwise it looks awkward. I then tuck about an inch of it into the very centre of my jeans, then I pull it out everywhere else so that it almost looks unintentional.

I’m small in height, how do I style things when everything is seemingly designed for tall people?

T: [To Alexa] You can’t answer this cause you’re a fucking giant! I’ve said this before and I’m going to say it again: find a tailor and I know that might sound bougie but you can get your pants taken up for like five quid.

A: When you say tailor you mean like the dry cleaners where they fix things?

T: Yeah, like an alterations person. And don’t go for super cropped things, that’s going to make you look shorter and wider than you are.