When it comes the fashion shows the music can be every bit as evocative as the clothes, and few designers create a catwalk soundtrack quite like Alexander McQueen. The fashion house that needs no introduction, its immersive runway experiences are as world renowned as its collections. Now, while we’re in self isolation the London label is making their atmospheric soundscapes available to listen to from the comfort of your own home.

John Gosling has been creating the house’s show soundtracks for more than twenty years, and now he’s curated a nine-hour selection that available to stream at home on Spotify. Whether you’re looking to transform your living room into the ultimate creative space or want to break out of your cabin fever funk, put the #McQueenMusic playlist on full blast for soul-stirring soundtrack that will immediately elevate your mood.

Fashion lovers will still have McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2020 women’s collection at the front of their minds. The captivating collection moved show goers and fashion editors to tears with one of most emotionally charged shows of recent years. Composed by Isobel Waller Bridge (also composer of her sister of Phoebe’s Fleabag) and performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra, this captivating live soundtrack has now been made available to listen to in your own home, and is certain to leave you feeling recharged and ready to get creating again.