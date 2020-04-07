Alexander McQueen and Erdem are inspiring us to stay creative in self isolation
Lara Faye
Two of the biggest designers in British fashion are here to keep you feeling creative and inspired while staying at home.
How are you keeping busy while staying at home? Perhaps you’re taking the time to declutter and detox your wardrobe, or maybe you’re binging these unmissable new Netflix releases. If you’re chomping at the bit in self isolation, embarking on a new creative project is one of the most effective ways to occupy your mind, express yourself and reduce anxiety.
The only problem is, without leaving the house, staying inspired is no easy task. If you’re struggling to get your creative juices flowing, we have found the perfect resources to transform self isolation into a personal creative retreat – and they come courtesy of two of the best-loved names in British fashion.
Leading fashion houses Alexander McQueen and Erdem are sharing the creative resources that they turn to stay inspired. Offering immersive playlists and captivating reading recommendations, we’re turning to these designers for the creative fuel we need to kick-start our next project. Whether you’re an artist, musician or writer, or experimenting with a new hobby for the first time, these resources will have you refreshed, recharged and ready to get back in the zone.
Best of all, both of these creative initiatives are completely free, and open to everyone to enjoy. If you’re struggling to think of ways to stay busy over the Bank Holiday weekend, these two London based labels have you covered.
When it comes the fashion shows the music can be every bit as evocative as the clothes, and few designers create a catwalk soundtrack quite like Alexander McQueen. The fashion house that needs no introduction, its immersive runway experiences are as world renowned as its collections. Now, while we’re in self isolation the London label is making their atmospheric soundscapes available to listen to from the comfort of your own home.
John Gosling has been creating the house’s show soundtracks for more than twenty years, and now he’s curated a nine-hour selection that available to stream at home on Spotify. Whether you’re looking to transform your living room into the ultimate creative space or want to break out of your cabin fever funk, put the #McQueenMusic playlist on full blast for soul-stirring soundtrack that will immediately elevate your mood.
Fashion lovers will still have McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2020 women’s collection at the front of their minds. The captivating collection moved show goers and fashion editors to tears with one of most emotionally charged shows of recent years. Composed by Isobel Waller Bridge (also composer of her sister of Phoebe’s Fleabag) and performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra, this captivating live soundtrack has now been made available to listen to in your own home, and is certain to leave you feeling recharged and ready to get creating again.
Whether we’re searching for inspiration or escapism, there’s nothing quite like getting lost in a book. If your bookshelves are coming up short, Erdem Moralıoğlu is sharing the reading recommendations that have inspired his eponymous label’s iconic collections.
Launching the Erdem Book Club, the London based designer is discussing the books that he turns to for creative inspiration on Instagram. From the plays of Polly Stenham to Picnic at Hanging Rock, expect to discover the offbeat and lesser known titles that we’ll wager will transform your creative process forever. He’ll even be sharing the novels he devoured when designing his most recent autumn/winter 2020 collection. Alongside the book and film recommendations that are sure to keep you entertained during self isolation, ahead of the fashion house’s 15th anniversary in September, Erdem will also be hosting an Instagram deep dive into his favourite main fashion shoots from the last 14 years.
Cancel that Zoom party and say ‘no’ to your next virtual quiz, once you’ve lost yourself in Erdem’s personal library, you’ll want to have as much time as possible to devote to your new passion project. And if that creative impetus extends to giving you the urge to shop, 10% of sales from Erdem’s Spring Summer 2020 collection will be donated to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.
The Alexander McQueen #McQueenMusic playlist is available to listen to now on Spotify.
The Erdem Book Club will be available on Instagram.
Images: courtesy of Erdem.