Allbirds are gifting free shoes to 2,000 NHS workers

At this moment in time, it is fair to say we are all incredibly grateful that we are supported by the NHS. Whilst our personal duty of care extends to staying at home and not leaving unless it is absolutely necessary; doctors, nurses and all NHS staffers are putting their lives on the line every day to ensure the health and well-being of this country.

Our social media feeds have been peppered with deserving NHS workers who are calling on us to do our bit to fight this battle against Coronavirus and documenting the immense pressure they are under. And in just 48 hours, 4,500 retired doctors and nurses signed to rejoin the NHS in order to combat this virus.