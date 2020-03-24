Allbirds are gifting free shoes to 2,000 NHS workers
- Billie Bhatia
In a bid to help fight the battle against Coronavirus, footwear brand Allbirds are donating 2,000 pairs of their wool runners to NHS workers.
At this moment in time, it is fair to say we are all incredibly grateful that we are supported by the NHS. Whilst our personal duty of care extends to staying at home and not leaving unless it is absolutely necessary; doctors, nurses and all NHS staffers are putting their lives on the line every day to ensure the health and well-being of this country.
Our social media feeds have been peppered with deserving NHS workers who are calling on us to do our bit to fight this battle against Coronavirus and documenting the immense pressure they are under. And in just 48 hours, 4,500 retired doctors and nurses signed to rejoin the NHS in order to combat this virus.
In recognition of their continued work and dedication, footwear brand Allbirds – a favourite amongst celebrities – are gifting 2000 pairs of their iconic wool runner to NHS workers on the front line.
Allbirds burst on to the footwear scene last year delivering incredibly comfortable and ethically made trainers and have since found a cult following amongst celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba and Mila Kunis.
“We admire everything the NHS is doing for our communities. To show our appreciation for healthcare workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19, we’re offering a pair of shoes on us as a small way of saying thank you and providing comfort for the long hours they’re putting in to keep us safe and healthy.” Said Sandeep Verma, Managing Director of Europe, Allbirds.
We can’t think of anyone who deserves these more. Doctors, nurses and medical staff can claim their free shoes on by filling out this application form.
Images: Allbirds / Instagram