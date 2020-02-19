10 alternative wedding dresses for non-traditional brides

From Emily Ratajowski’s mustard-yellow Zara suit to Zosia Mamet’s black Givenchy gown and Solange Knowle’s cream jumpsuit, in the past couple of years we’ve seen a string of stars opting for alternative wedding looks. Some, like Meghan Markle are even choosing to have an outfit change and wear a second dress for the evening reception.

Marking a shift in millennial attitudes towards wedding wear, more and more brides are choosing to part ways with tradition, shunning off-the-peg bridal gowns in favour of the fashion-forward dresses and red carpet-worthy ensembles they’ve always dreamed of wearing.

Whether that means shunning a veil, donning a suit, swapping heels for flats, or choosing a shorter skirt, being a bride in 2020 means ripping up the rule book and embracing a bold look that reflects your personal style.

If you’ve always dreamed of making a major style statement on your big day then rejoice. This year, there are plenty of elegant designer options to pin on your mood board: with not a single meringue in sight. Why not embrace a floral look in every fashion editor’s favourite designer Richard Quinn, opt for a chic jumpsuit courtesy of Roland Mouret or find the perfect sunset-inspired piece for your destination wedding from Jacquemus’ latest collection.

According to the National Wedding Survey, the average bride spends £1,313 on her wedding dress, and with half of these designer options coming in well under that figure, you can wear the designer dress of your dreams and free up some extra funds for your wedding budget.

You’ve found The One, now get ready to fall in love with the best alternative wedding dresses.