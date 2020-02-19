10 alternative wedding dresses for non-traditional brides
Bridal doesn’t have to mean boutiques full of strapless lace gowns and tulle meringues. Wave goodbye to tradition with the next generation of sensational dresses that were made for falling in love with.
From Emily Ratajowski’s mustard-yellow Zara suit to Zosia Mamet’s black Givenchy gown and Solange Knowle’s cream jumpsuit, in the past couple of years we’ve seen a string of stars opting for alternative wedding looks. Some, like Meghan Markle are even choosing to have an outfit change and wear a second dress for the evening reception.
Marking a shift in millennial attitudes towards wedding wear, more and more brides are choosing to part ways with tradition, shunning off-the-peg bridal gowns in favour of the fashion-forward dresses and red carpet-worthy ensembles they’ve always dreamed of wearing.
Whether that means shunning a veil, donning a suit, swapping heels for flats, or choosing a shorter skirt, being a bride in 2020 means ripping up the rule book and embracing a bold look that reflects your personal style.
If you’ve always dreamed of making a major style statement on your big day then rejoice. This year, there are plenty of elegant designer options to pin on your mood board: with not a single meringue in sight. Why not embrace a floral look in every fashion editor’s favourite designer Richard Quinn, opt for a chic jumpsuit courtesy of Roland Mouret or find the perfect sunset-inspired piece for your destination wedding from Jacquemus’ latest collection.
According to the National Wedding Survey, the average bride spends £1,313 on her wedding dress, and with half of these designer options coming in well under that figure, you can wear the designer dress of your dreams and free up some extra funds for your wedding budget.
You’ve found The One, now get ready to fall in love with the best alternative wedding dresses.
For the fashion bride…
Richard Quinn
It is no overstatement to say that Richard Quinn is the designer of the moment. Fashion editors were left awe-struck in their seats after his spring/summer 2020 show served some of the most memorable moments and stunning gowns of London Fashion Week. Incorporate a piece of fashion history into your big day with this stand-out floral gown, direct from the catwalk.
Shop Richard Quinn crossover cape-back floral print gown at Matches Fashion, £3,080
For the bride that loves dancing…
Saloni
With a plunging neckline, empire waist and front slit: this is the dress that dance floors were made for. The sartorial equivalent of a disco ball, this glittering gown is constructed from densely sequined mesh that will catch the light and send stunning shimmers of silver across the room.
For the bride who hates white…
Samuel Gui Yang
When it comes to your wedding, why should white be the only option? This show-stopping shade of red will look sensational in your wedding photos. Add a touch of bridal tradition with pearl-embellished hair accessories or rip up the rule book and style with pillar-box red lipstick and gold jewellery.
Shop Samuel Gui Yang scallop hem midi dress at Farfetch, £495
For a bride that doesn’t like dresses…
Roland Mouret
A chic jumpsuit is the perfect alternative for the bride that’s looking for something timeless, without wearing a dress. Offering all the elegance of a traditional gown, this sleek ivory jumpsuit has a comes with a tailored bodice and voluminous wide legs that are ideal for a statement heel
Shop Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder crepe peplum jumpsuit at Net-A-Porter, £1,650
For the ultimate romantic…
No.21
Don’t see yourself in traditional bridal wear but still want all the drama of show-stopping gown? This feathered taffeta dress by No.21 (pronounced numero vent-uno) offers enough romantic interest to qualify as a groom in its own right.
Shop No.21 bow applique one-shoulder feathered taffeta dress at Matches Fashion, £1,020
For a fuss-free look…
Zimmermann
Want bridal elegance without all the bells and whistles? Australian label Zimmerman have you covered with a dress that is the perfect fit for a summer wedding. Stunning white crochet panels make this dress feel carefree but still sophisticated - an ideal option for the bohemian bride.
Shop Zimmerman crochet-panelled midi dress at Net-A-Porter, £990
For the party bride…
Giambattista Valli
They say a little party never hurt nobody. Put this theory to the test in a cape-back mini dress by Giambattista Valli. A traditional shade of ivory makes the perfect canvas for this dancefloor-ready mini. Lightly padded shoulders and cascading ruffles give this dress enough structure to make it suitable for the ceremony and all the parties after.
Shop Giambattista Valli ruffled cape back crepe dress at Matches Fashion, £1,740
For the ultimate statement maker…
Christopher Kane
If Crazy Rich Asians taught us anything it’s that, when it comes to bridal wear, more really is more. Trimmed with ostrich feather cuffs and collar, this sensational Chantilly lace gown by Christopher Kane delivers all the drama of the red carpet with all the romance of a traditional wedding dress. Add metallic accessories and glittering silver jewellery to make the look even more glamourous.
Shop Christopher Kane feather-trimmed Chantilly lace gown at Matches Fashion, £1,995
For a summer bride…
Jacquemus
Be pretty in pink in this tulle Jacquemus dress - surely the perfect partner for your destination wedding. The halterneck cut and backless style will keep you cool on your big day, while the palette of blush and orange tones will look sensational against a sunset.
For the bold bride…
Halpern
Straight from Halpern’s spring/summer 2020 runway, this show-stopping dress is the stuff that fashion fantasies are made of. A striking off-shoulder silhouette, a singular balloon sleeve and a floor-grazing skirt make this dress the ultimate statement gown. Cut from dazzling fuchsia metallic fibres it will shimmer in the light - an alternative bridal gown doesn’t really get more spectacular than this.
