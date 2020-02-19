Fashion

10 alternative wedding dresses for non-traditional brides

Bridal doesn’t have to mean boutiques full of strapless lace gowns and tulle meringues. Wave goodbye to tradition with the next generation of sensational dresses that were made for falling in love with. 

From Emily Ratajowski’s mustard-yellow Zara suit to Zosia Mamet’s black Givenchy gown and Solange Knowle’s cream jumpsuit, in the past couple of years we’ve seen a string of stars opting for alternative wedding looks. Some, like Meghan Markle are even choosing to have an outfit change and wear a second dress for the evening reception. 

Marking a shift in millennial attitudes towards wedding wear, more and more brides are choosing to part ways with tradition, shunning off-the-peg bridal gowns in favour of the fashion-forward dresses and red carpet-worthy ensembles they’ve always dreamed of wearing.

Whether that means shunning a veil, donning a suit, swapping heels for flats, or choosing a shorter skirt, being a bride in 2020 means ripping up the rule book and embracing a bold look that reflects your personal style. 

If you’ve always dreamed of making a major style statement on your big day then rejoice. This year, there are plenty of elegant designer options to pin on your mood board: with not a single meringue in sight. Why not embrace a floral look in every fashion editor’s favourite designer Richard Quinn, opt for a chic jumpsuit courtesy of Roland Mouret or find the perfect sunset-inspired piece for your destination wedding from Jacquemus’ latest collection. 

According to the National Wedding Survey, the average bride spends £1,313 on her wedding dress, and with half of these designer options coming in well under that figure, you can wear the designer dress of your dreams and free up some extra funds for your wedding budget

You’ve found The One, now get ready to fall in love with the best alternative wedding dresses.

For the fashion bride… 

For the bride that loves dancing… 

  • Saloni

    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Saloni
    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Saloni

    With a plunging neckline, empire waist and front slit: this is the dress that dance floors were made for. The sartorial equivalent of a disco ball, this glittering gown is constructed from densely sequined mesh that will catch the light and send stunning shimmers of silver across the room.

    Shop Saloni v-neck sequinned dress at Matches Fashion, £595

    BUY NOW

For the bride who hates white… 

For a bride that doesn’t like dresses…

For the ultimate romantic… 

For a fuss-free look… 

  • Zimmermann

    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Zimmermann
    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Zimmermann

    Want bridal elegance without all the bells and whistles? Australian label Zimmerman have you covered with a dress that is the perfect fit for a summer wedding. Stunning white crochet panels make this dress feel carefree but still sophisticated - an ideal option for the bohemian bride.

    Shop Zimmerman crochet-panelled midi dress at Net-A-Porter, £990

    BUY NOW

For the party bride… 

  • Giambattista Valli

    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Giambattista Valli
    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Giambattista Valli

    They say a little party never hurt nobody. Put this theory to the test in a cape-back mini dress by Giambattista Valli. A traditional shade of ivory makes the perfect canvas for this dancefloor-ready mini. Lightly padded shoulders and cascading ruffles give this dress enough structure to make it suitable for the ceremony and all the parties after.

    Shop Giambattista Valli ruffled cape back crepe dress at Matches Fashion, £1,740

    BUY NOW

For the ultimate statement maker… 

  • Christopher Kane

    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Christopher Kane
    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Christopher Kane

    If Crazy Rich Asians taught us anything it’s that, when it comes to bridal wear, more really is more. Trimmed with ostrich feather cuffs and collar, this sensational Chantilly lace gown by Christopher Kane delivers all the drama of the red carpet with all the romance of a traditional wedding dress. Add metallic accessories and glittering silver jewellery to make the look even more glamourous. 

    Shop Christopher Kane feather-trimmed Chantilly lace gown at Matches Fashion, £1,995

    BUY NOW

For a summer bride… 

  • Jacquemus

    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Jacquemus
    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Jacquemus

    Be pretty in pink in this tulle Jacquemus dress - surely the perfect partner for your destination wedding. The halterneck cut and backless style will keep you cool on your big day, while the palette of blush and orange tones will look sensational against a sunset.

    Shop Jacquemus embroidered dress at My Theresa, £528

    BUY NOW

For the bold bride… 

  • Halpern

    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Halpern
    Best Alternative Wedding Dresses: Halpern

    Straight from Halpern’s spring/summer 2020 runway, this show-stopping dress is the stuff that fashion fantasies are made of. A striking off-shoulder silhouette, a singular balloon sleeve and a floor-grazing skirt make this dress the ultimate statement gown. Cut from dazzling fuchsia metallic fibres it will shimmer in the light - an alternative bridal gown doesn’t really get more spectacular than this.

    Shop Halpern metallic asymmetric gown at My Theresa, £2,162

    BUY NOW

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images courtesy of brands. 