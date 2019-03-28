Fashion

14 alternative wedding shoes to walk down the aisle in

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published

And bonus you can dance in them all night long…     

You have the venue, the dress, the flowers, the cake and now it’s time to finesse the minor but still incredibly important details. What centre piece will hold the table but not block guests from talking to each other? How do you uninvite [insert embarrassing family member here]? Wedding party hair, should this be up, down or covered in pearl adornments?

Then comes the final finishing touch: the shoes that are going to carry you into your new life. We have become more experimental when it comes to the actual wedding look – with alternative outfits from the two-piece to jumpsuits – so why not continue this ethos when it comes to the accessories?  If you’re going to invest, you want shoes that will guarantee you can dance the night away and ones that you can wear after long after you’ve said ‘I do’. 

You may also like

Hilary Duff wore a cape to her wedding to Matthew Koma and this is what dreams are made of

Whether it’s a paired back flat, a luxe looking wedding trainer, an unconventional (but incredibly comfortable) cowboy boot, or an architectural statement heel, we have rounded up the best alternative wedding styles to see you through the big day and beyond. 

  • Castañer

    Castañer wedges
    Castañer wedges

    Comfort is key for this bride, and style comes in a very close second. The aisle, the dance floor, the walks across scenic countryside for the money shots, there is nothing this bride can’t achieve in these shoes. 

    Shop Castañer wedges canvas espadrilles wedges at matchesfashion.com, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Chuch's brogues

    Chic, sharp and will continue to prop your shoedrobe up well after the wedding. 

    Leather brogues, £470, Church’s 

    SHOP NOW

  • Gray Matters pumps

    We have seen the standard bridal version of a white pump, now this is the fashion version - rounded toe, statement heel and elegant shape. Sold. 

    Block-heel leather pumps, £410, Gray Matters 

    SHOP NOW

  • Topshop boots

    Who said you can’t wear boots to a wedding? It’s your wedding, your rules in our book, and these patent high ankle boots will make for a stomping good time. 

    Patent boots, £69, Topshop 

    SHOP NOW

  • Prada kitten heels

    Dainty, delicate and entirely wearable. A fishtail, a slinky slip, a trouser suit or a classic column, whatever the look these Prada shoes are guaranteed to be the star of the show. 

    White kitten heels, £535, Prada 

    SHOP NOW

  • Office block sandals

    Whilst a spindly heel might be the typical wedding shoe, the alternative version is this cool block heel. Save them for your summer denim after you’ve danced the night away. 

    White block sandals, £59, Office

    SHOP NOW

  • Common Projects trainers

    For the bride that knows that the bests nights are never in heels. 

    White trainers, £315, Common Projects 

    SHOP NOW

  • Marks & Spencer mules

    Slightly off white in colour and coming in at optimal heel height for those seeking a boost, we will take a pair of these peep toe mules and we aren’t even getting married. 

    Leather straight back mules, £45, Marks and Spencer 

    SHOP NOW

Images: courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Billie Bhatia

Recommended by Billie Bhatia

Fashion

The best pieces on the high street right now

Our edit of the chicest pieces on the high street right now for £100 and under

Posted by
Stylist Fashion Team
Published
Fashion

9 fashion-editor approved leopard print dresses

We've spotted so many people wearing these animal print styles

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Fashion

You can now customise your denim at Zara, just in time for festival season

Your denim staples are about to get a make over

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Stylist Daily