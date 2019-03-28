14 alternative wedding shoes to walk down the aisle in

You have the venue, the dress, the flowers, the cake and now it’s time to finesse the minor but still incredibly important details. What centre piece will hold the table but not block guests from talking to each other? How do you uninvite [insert embarrassing family member here]? Wedding party hair, should this be up, down or covered in pearl adornments?

Then comes the final finishing touch: the shoes that are going to carry you into your new life. We have become more experimental when it comes to the actual wedding look – with alternative outfits from the two-piece to jumpsuits – so why not continue this ethos when it comes to the accessories? If you’re going to invest, you want shoes that will guarantee you can dance the night away and ones that you can wear after long after you’ve said ‘I do’.