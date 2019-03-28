14 alternative wedding shoes to walk down the aisle in
- Billie Bhatia
And bonus you can dance in them all night long…
You have the venue, the dress, the flowers, the cake and now it’s time to finesse the minor but still incredibly important details. What centre piece will hold the table but not block guests from talking to each other? How do you uninvite [insert embarrassing family member here]? Wedding party hair, should this be up, down or covered in pearl adornments?
Then comes the final finishing touch: the shoes that are going to carry you into your new life. We have become more experimental when it comes to the actual wedding look – with alternative outfits from the two-piece to jumpsuits – so why not continue this ethos when it comes to the accessories? If you’re going to invest, you want shoes that will guarantee you can dance the night away and ones that you can wear after long after you’ve said ‘I do’.
Whether it’s a paired back flat, a luxe looking wedding trainer, an unconventional (but incredibly comfortable) cowboy boot, or an architectural statement heel, we have rounded up the best alternative wedding styles to see you through the big day and beyond.
Loewe
For those seeking comfort on the big day, look no further than Loewe’s lace up flats. You’ll be able to dance from morning until last orders in this dreamy pair.
Ancient Greek Sandals
We can imagine these on a bride that’s having a destination wedding, with swatches of chiffon billowing in the Mediterranean breeze and the smell of lemons in the air (too far?)
Shop Ancient Green Sandals braided leather sandals at matchesfashion.com, £140
Neous
Industry insiders are flocking to shoe brand Neous for the coolest kicks in the game. Snap up these netted mules for the wedding and let the breathable style be your something new.
Havaianas
If you’re lucky enough to have a beach wedding, then flip flops are basically an essential.
Havaianas even has a bridal section on its site.
Dior pointed slingbacks
As soon as we saw these Dior shoes make their way down the runway, we could also see the brides-to-be jostling with excitement. Fashionable wedding accessories don’t get any better than this.
Topshop
For the contemporary bride with a yee-haw spirit.
Castañer
Comfort is key for this bride, and style comes in a very close second. The aisle, the dance floor, the walks across scenic countryside for the money shots, there is nothing this bride can’t achieve in these shoes.
Shop Castañer wedges canvas espadrilles wedges at matchesfashion.com, £85
Chuch's brogues
Chic, sharp and will continue to prop your shoedrobe up well after the wedding.
Leather brogues, £470, Church’s
Gray Matters pumps
We have seen the standard bridal version of a white pump, now this is the fashion version - rounded toe, statement heel and elegant shape. Sold.
Block-heel leather pumps, £410, Gray Matters
Topshop boots
Who said you can’t wear boots to a wedding? It’s your wedding, your rules in our book, and these patent high ankle boots will make for a stomping good time.
Patent boots, £69, Topshop
Prada kitten heels
Dainty, delicate and entirely wearable. A fishtail, a slinky slip, a trouser suit or a classic column, whatever the look these Prada shoes are guaranteed to be the star of the show.
White kitten heels, £535, Prada
Office block sandals
Whilst a spindly heel might be the typical wedding shoe, the alternative version is this cool block heel. Save them for your summer denim after you’ve danced the night away.
White block sandals, £59, Office
Common Projects trainers
For the bride that knows that the bests nights are never in heels.
White trainers, £315, Common Projects
Marks & Spencer mules
Slightly off white in colour and coming in at optimal heel height for those seeking a boost, we will take a pair of these peep toe mules and we aren’t even getting married.
Leather straight back mules, £45, Marks and Spencer
Images: courtesy of brands