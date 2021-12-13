“Lightning doesn’t strike twice,” Molly Rogers, one of the costume designers for And Just Like That tells Stylist. “Instead of the Carrie necklace, we threw a little New York State charm pendant on, just to quietly signify solidarity with the state.”

Rogers explains that when Covid-19 first crossed the pond, it was New York that was “the guinea pig” of America, with the eyes of the nation planted firmly on the state to see what would happen and how they would respond, and that was why they opted to give Carrie the New York necklace. “It was about standing with New York and showing that in her style,” Rogers adds.

While the purveyor of the New York necklace remains unknown, home country pride has been growing exponentially in the jewellery realm over the past year, with Africa-shaped pendants becoming one of 2021’s breakout trends. If her track record is anything to go by, Carrie’s endorsement of giving your home country some love in the shape of your jewellery will only further cement the fad.