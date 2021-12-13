“I’m not in the fitting room with Danny looking at Mr. Big thinking, ‘Oh, wow. We need to put some long sleeves on him because he’s older now.’,” she explains. “I don’t look at numbers when I get dressed, or when we dress the stars. That’s something Pat left us with is that when you put a piece of clothing on, it should make you feel confident as a woman. That’s what’s important.”

In the first two episodes alone, which launched to rapturous applause from devoted fans of the series, there are nods to the pandemic during which the series was filmed, including one memorable scene which features Carrie wearing a pair of custom Gucci diamante opera-style gloves to push an elevator button.

The character’s styles might not have changed much over the years, but when the show first started filming earlier in the year, paparazzi shots were leaked, a problem which wasn’t introduced to the crew and cast when the original show first began filming in 1998. Eagled-eyed fans began poring over each photograph, dissecting what each sartorial decision could indicate about the show’s script.

“It was bittersweet. It was great to have that much exposure, but it was also over exposure; could we not have anything sacred?” Santiago muses.

Rogers adds: “So many things got shot that we would have loved for people to have seen on the show rather than seeing it as someone’s coming out of their trailer because the outfit’s not complete, you don’t know what the scene is. But we threw a couple of curveballs every once in a while, to maybe try to throw people off the scent of the plotline. And I think, you know, it was pretty successful.” She smirks in a way that suggests that viewers have no idea of what’s about to occur in the show’s remaining octet of episodes.