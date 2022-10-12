These outfits are proof that Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That is in its best-dressed era
Filming has commenced on the sophomore season of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That – and, naturally, the fashion is better than ever.
First came the bird (the JW Anderson pigeon clutch, to be precise), then came Carrie Bradshaw’s history-making fuchsia ensemble – it’s the first time the character’s ever worn one colour from head to toe – and now, it’s Charlotte York Goldenblatt’s turn to whet our appetites for more fashion exposition from the set of the upcoming series of And Just Like That.
Posted to the show’s costume department’s Instagram page, And Just Like That Costumes, which is where the costume designer Molly Rogers and her co-designer Danny Santiago post teasers of the show’s fashion, an image shows York Goldenblatt in a dominatrix-esque latex corset with a tailored pink silk jacket with the caption: “If you thought that Carrie’s pigeon bag was shocking, wait until you see Charlotte as a sexy equestrian rubber fetishist circa 1880!”
The pigeon bag reference, of course, nods to the JW Anderson pigeon purse Bradshaw’s been seen clutching while wearing a boilersuit in recent weeks, which many fans – Team Stylist included – interpreted as a nod to the seminal Sex And The City moment when, instead of saying “I love you,” Mr Big gifted Bradshaw a Judith Leiber Couture bag shaped like a swan. Maybe, just maybe – spoiler alert – the pigeon bag is the And Just Like That costume department’s way of nodding to Bradshaw’s husband after his tragic Peloton accident.
Making fashion statements is inherent to Sex And The City. Its then-costume designer, the revered Patricia Field, poached a marshmallow-toned tulle skirt for $5 from a clothing sample bin for Bradshaw to wear in the show’s original trailer, which went on to set the tone for the history-making fashion displays throughout the rest of the series.
Rogers and Santiago began working on the reboot in 2021. Speaking to Stylist, Rogers found out she’d got the job just months before when she received a call while on holiday in Miami. “John Melfi [Sex And The City’s producer] called me and told me it was happening,” she says. “He told me there would be 10 episodes and he asked: ‘What do you think?’ Pat had called me a week before to say you’re really the only person who should do it; she said ‘I’m passing the baton to you.’”
The aforementioned Pat is Pat Field, the legendary costume designer whom Rogers first encountered in 1984 and is responsible for the fashion in the original Sex And The City TV series and is revered throughout the industry. Rogers cut her teeth working for Field, who has now turned her attention to Emily In Paris.
What to expect from the rest of And Just Like That’s fashion exhibitionism? If the sophomoric ensemble is anything to go by, we’re predicting vociferous pinks and obnoxious accessories – and hopefully plenty of them.
All of the fashion from And Just Like That
Images: Getty