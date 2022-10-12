Rogers and Santiago began working on the reboot in 2021. Speaking to Stylist, Rogers found out she’d got the job just months before when she received a call while on holiday in Miami. “John Melfi [Sex And The City’s producer] called me and told me it was happening,” she says. “He told me there would be 10 episodes and he asked: ‘What do you think?’ Pat had called me a week before to say you’re really the only person who should do it; she said ‘I’m passing the baton to you.’”

The aforementioned Pat is Pat Field, the legendary costume designer whom Rogers first encountered in 1984 and is responsible for the fashion in the original Sex And The City TV series and is revered throughout the industry. Rogers cut her teeth working for Field, who has now turned her attention to Emily In Paris.

What to expect from the rest of And Just Like That’s fashion exhibitionism? If the sophomoric ensemble is anything to go by, we’re predicting vociferous pinks and obnoxious accessories – and hopefully plenty of them.