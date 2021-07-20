Ever since the Sex And The City reboot was announced last year, fans have been very excited. Filming for And Just Like That… finally started in New York a few weeks ago, with Sarah Jessica Parker marking the occasion with the first reunion photo of the cast in over 20 years.

Many fans were disheartened to see that Kim Cattrall wasn’t in the photo with Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, as she isn’t taking part in the new series. But, as anyone who binges SATC on an annual basis will know, some of the biggest and most recognisable characters aren’t even people…