It turns out the real style star of And Just Like That isn’t Carrie Bradshaw after all – it’s Lisa Todd Wexley
Why this one character’s wardrobe in And Just Like That deserves decidedly more screen time than it’s currently being afforded.
In the first episode of the Sex And The City reboot, it felt only natural that we pored over Carrie’s floral Dries Van Noten jacket worn over a vintage Claude Montana linen jumpsuit, paired with Saint Laurent Liya sandals, a vintage mixed metal chain bag and a feathered hat.
It was second nature that we gushed over Charlotte’s impeccably preened rose shirt from Go Silk, which she wore with an Alexander McQueen midi skirt, and paired with a coordinating hot pink Louis Vuitton bag. And, as Miranda finally came into her fashion own, we looked on wistfully at her bohemian-style striped Dries Van Noten dress with pride.
And just like that, our favourite Manhattanites (bar Miranda) were back and in their sartorial prime.
But while we collectively fell head over Manolos for the return of the three musketeers, our fashion antennae began twitching with the arrival of one of the new characters And Just Like That has introduced us to: Lisa Todd Wexley.
The character, played by Nicole Ari Parker, is a documentarian friend of Charlotte’s who turned many a head in the debut episode of the series, as she sauntered into shot wearing a graphic print Issey Miyake jumpsuit, a colourblocked coat courtesy of The Row, Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks and a buffet of XXL bling.
In the intervening episodes, Todd Wexley has given more fashion exposition than any other AJLT character (and that’s coming from a certified Carrie Bradshaw superfan). We’re talking about some seriously scene-stealing fashion.
For a dinner party she hosts at her seriously lust-worthy home, the Upper East Sider steals the show in a printed, off-the-shoulder dress, courtesy of Berlin based brand Rianna + Nina, which crafts its eclectic collections from repurposed vintage fabric. To collect her children from school, Todd Wexley naturally provides a lesson in colourblocking in a hot pink Elzinga blazer and canary yellow Max Mara shorts.
But with every impeccably bohemian-inspired outfit comes a coterie of statement jewellery that has cemented Todd Wexley firmly on the AJLT fashion map. From a chunky scarlet chain courtesy of Danish brand Monies in her opening scene to statement rings by Ghanaian-born jewellery designer Emefa Cole, and whimsical earrings by Caribbean jeweller We Dream In Colour.
In short, in case you’re looking for some new year style inspiration, we have three words for you: Lisa Todd Wexley.
Images: courtesy of Getty.