In the first episode of the Sex And The City reboot, it felt only natural that we pored over Carrie’s floral Dries Van Noten jacket worn over a vintage Claude Montana linen jumpsuit, paired with Saint Laurent Liya sandals, a vintage mixed metal chain bag and a feathered hat.

It was second nature that we gushed over Charlotte’s impeccably preened rose shirt from Go Silk, which she wore with an Alexander McQueen midi skirt, and paired with a coordinating hot pink Louis Vuitton bag. And, as Miranda finally came into her fashion own, we looked on wistfully at her bohemian-style striped Dries Van Noten dress with pride.