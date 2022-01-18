This is how to find the best pieces from & Other Stories – plus the 15 buys on our wishlist

Like all great sartorial love affairs, the one we have with & Other Stories endures the test of time. Ever since 2010, it’s been synonymous with constantly delivering chic offerings that dip into current trends while still managing to stay timeless. A tricky balance to strike, but they do it well. Those of us who are familiar will know the premise well, so for others who aren’t as well acquainted, here’s the gist.

Everything the & Other Stories team elegantly crafts comes from the brainwaves of teams working in three different ateliers across the world: Stockholm, where minimalism reigns supreme; Paris, the home of romantic-inspired pieces; and Los Angeles, where the cool-girl vibes shine through. No matter which studio these designs come from, we’re ready and willing to snap up the next batch of pieces to add to our capsule collections.