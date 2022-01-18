This is how to find the best pieces from & Other Stories – plus the 15 buys on our wishlist

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s a brand we know and love, but & Other Stories has an under-the-radar section bursting with one-off designs that’s worth checking out and Stylist has curated the best pieces to start off with.
Like all great sartorial love affairs, the one we have with & Other Stories endures the test of time. Ever since 2010, it’s been synonymous with constantly delivering chic offerings that dip into current trends while still managing to stay timeless. A tricky balance to strike, but they do it well. Those of us who are familiar will know the premise well, so for others who aren’t as well acquainted, here’s the gist.
Everything the & Other Stories team elegantly crafts comes from the brainwaves of teams working in three different ateliers across the world: Stockholm, where minimalism reigns supreme; Paris, the home of romantic-inspired pieces; and Los Angeles, where the cool-girl vibes shine through. No matter which studio these designs come from, we’re ready and willing to snap up the next batch of pieces to add to our capsule collections.
Though if you’re wondering where to start or have simply exhausted the website’s womenswear tab, let us introduce you to a wonderful place full of one-off designs: the online exclusive section. Yes, it’s as exciting as it sounds. Made for those of us who scour their website in mind, it’s an under-the-radar section you’ll want to start visiting more often.
To get you started, we’re curated a selection of our picks of the month. Scroll down to find your exclusive design that’ll feel just as exclusive on…
& Other Stories fuzzy wool blazerThe blazer is a failsafe option to throw over an outfit whenever the dress code lies more on ‘smart’ than casual, but this fuzzy-textured iteration is one you’ll want to wear when you’re looking to switch it up ever so slightly.
& Other Stories printed statement collar blouseIf chintzy florals are your thing, look no further than this shell-collared blouse with a puffy sleeve. Living out your cottagecore dreams just got easier.
& Other Stories chunky strap heeled leather sandalsNext time you’re up for heading out for dinner/drinks/catch-up coffees and need a shoe that goes with pretty much everything, this beige strappy pair will make a great addition.
Shop chunky strap heeled leather sandals at stories.com, £85
& Other Stories boxy wool knit cardiganBoxy wool cardigans are an & Other Stories staple, but this offering, in an online-exclusive shade of dark green, is one you’ll want to add to your roster of cosy cardigans.
& Other Stories cable knit mini dressMustard yellow fans, consider this fringed, cable knit dress a must-have piece. Pair with your favourite biker boots and faux leather jacket and you’re good to go.
& Other Stories treasure cut jeansIt’s no secret that pale-coloured jeans are a tough piece to get on board with, but this & Other Stories version offers us something we can’t say no to. Its wide leg, paired with a high-wait seems like a win-win to us.
& Other Stories sheer floral lace blouseWhen your favourite WFH white tank top starts to feel like a stale look, throw on this sheer, floral lace blouse for the ultimate pop of colour switch up.
& Other Stories voluminous tiered midi dressJump on the tiered dress trend with this pale blue-hued exaggerated puff-sleeved number. It’s all in the details with this piece, including the elasticated bodice and three tiered bottom half. In short, this one is a treat for & Other Stories dress fanatics.
& Other Stories sweetheart neck tank topLime green has been the surprising shade to come out of this winter season, but pair it with this romantic sweetheart neckline and we’re officially a green fashion convert.
& Other Stories favourite cut jeansLooking for your next pair of everyday jeans? Consider this frayed-hem piece one to test the waters with.
& Other Stories printed embroidery mini dressWhen you’re looking for a dress that’s both stylish and easy to wear, consider this black lace-hemmed, orange-based floral offering your go-to.
& Other Stories oversized padded bomber jacketThough there’s always space for our beloved black puffers, this minimalist cream version is one that works for outfits of the dressier yet casual kind. Padded and oversized, it’s the exclusive outerwear design you’ll want to adorn with pride.
& Other Stories chunky leather Chelsea bootsOversized black Chelesea boots are an unquestionable winter staple. If you’ve worn out your current pair, it’s worth investing in this chunky, smooth leathered-pair.
& Other Stories quilted vestThe quilted, floral vest. A look we simply can’t get enough of. So, why not add this wonderfully elegant version to your wardrobe? Next time you’re headed for a staycation, you know what to pack…
& Other Stories plissé pleated maxi dressLooking for a dress that is all about the texture? This pleated purple option is perfect for those dinners where you’re looking to make a sartorial statement.
