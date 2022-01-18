Best fashion pieces at & Other Stories curated by Stylist magazine

This is how to find the best pieces from & Other Stories – plus the 15 buys on our wishlist

It’s a brand we know and love, but & Other Stories has an under-the-radar section bursting with one-off designs that’s worth checking out and Stylist has curated the best pieces to start off with.

Like all great sartorial love affairs, the one we have with & Other Stories endures the test of time. Ever since 2010, it’s been synonymous with constantly delivering chic offerings that dip into current trends while still managing to stay timeless. A tricky balance to strike, but they do it well. Those of us who are familiar will know the premise well, so for others who aren’t as well acquainted, here’s the gist.

Everything the & Other Stories team elegantly crafts comes from the brainwaves of teams working in three different ateliers across the world: Stockholm, where minimalism reigns supreme; Paris, the home of romantic-inspired pieces; and Los Angeles, where the cool-girl vibes shine through. No matter which studio these designs come from, we’re ready and willing to snap up the next batch of pieces to add to our capsule collections.

Though if you’re wondering where to start or have simply exhausted the website’s womenswear tab, let us introduce you to a wonderful place full of one-off designs: the online exclusive section. Yes, it’s as exciting as it sounds. Made for those of us who scour their website in mind, it’s an under-the-radar section you’ll want to start visiting more often.

To get you started, we’re curated a selection of our picks of the month. Scroll down to find your exclusive design that’ll feel just as exclusive on…

  • & Other Stories quilted vest

    The quilted, floral vest. A look we simply can’t get enough of. So, why not add this wonderfully elegant version to your wardrobe? Next time you’re headed for a staycation, you know what to pack…


    Shop quilted vest at stories.com, £85

    buy now

  • & Other Stories plissé pleated maxi dress

    Looking for a dress that is all about the texture? This pleated purple option is perfect for those dinners where you’re looking to make a sartorial statement. 


    Shop plissé pleated maxi dress at stories.com, £55

    buy now

Images: & Other Stories

