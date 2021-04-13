Rejina Pyo’s & Other Stories collaboration is the sartorial boost your summer wardrobe has been longing for
One of the most exciting fashion collaborations to happen in 2021 so far: take a look at the Rejina Pyo & Other Stories collection before it lands.
Last week, I was deep into my usual daily (read: hourly) Instagram scroll when something made me stop in my tracks. It wasn’t a meme to forward to my friends. Instead, it was & Other Stories’ post about its most recent collaboration. And I haven’t felt this excited about a fashion collaboration since, well, forever.
Granted the latest H&M x Simone Rocha collection caught my undivided attention and tempted me to join the masses in the online queue, but I didn’t shop it. This & Other Stories collection, however, has already made me nervous about not snapping it up in time. The much-loved Scandi high street store has joined forced with South Korean designer Rejina Pyo and it is quite frankly the best thing to come out of 2021 so far, in my option.
Combining one of my favourite designers with one of my favourite high street brands, luckily there isn’t a long wait time as the limited co-lab collection is dropping this week on 15 April. The 11-piece capsule is a summer’s dream.
Inspired by real women, and their strength and creativity to lead busy everyday lives, the collection is modelled by three women Rejina Pyo is inspired by. Among this strong line up is LA-based florist Brittany Asch.
Wearing the shirred black dress that will take the top spot in your black dress collection, this style is versatile enough to wear to almost any occasion.. Brittany also makes a case for statement sleeves in Rejina Pyo’s & Other Stories orange midi dress. The square neckline and universally flattering fit, combined with the zesty shade makes it a summer go-to year after year.
Another woman who inspires Rejina is Poppy Okotcha. The nature enthusiast and forager – who created an edible and medicine garden in Devon – has an ethos that aligns perfectly with the Rejina Pyo & Other Stories collection made up of long-lasting materials including organic cotton and sustainably sourced wool.
Wearing the grey tailored short suit with cropped blazer, Poppy shows off Rejina’s staple style with sleek separates shines through in this super wearable ensemble. Poppy also models the orange halter neck dress that brings instant summer vibes with it’s vibrant orange hue and floaty silhouette.
To complete the trio, the Rejina Pyo & Other Stories campaign enlisted Sweden’s only female oyster diver, Lotta Klemming. Proving that the LWD (that’s little white dress) is a key component in any wardrobe, Lotta shows off the puff sleeve style you won’t stop thinking about.
The black sheer sleeve midi dress will most likely sell out as soon as it drops. But, between these two Rejina Pyo dresses, you’ll have an item guaranteed to be loved for a lifetime.
Rejina Pyo says: “With the co-lab, I wanted to create an accessible and versatile collection, but crucially, to craft it from a combination of sustainably sourced and long-lasting premium materials. I had the busy woman in mind – constantly on the go, moving from work to play, day to night – and wanted to offer a selection of designs inspired by signature Rejina Pyo pieces.”
With only 11 pieces in the collection, Rejina Pyo’s & Other Stories collection will sell out fast. Shop it online and in selected stores from 15 April – race you there!
Fashion editor Harriet Davey’s top Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories picks
Rejina Pyo & Other Stories top
A ‘nice’ top to wear with jeans has never looked so good. I love the square neckline, thin waist belt and covered buttons. You can tell this is a Rejina piece as it’s all about attention to detail.
Rejina Pyo & Other Stories dress
Summer is all about trying out uplifting, bright shades and this dress brings and instant dopamine hit. I’m imagining it with a clashing red lippie and white strappy sandals.
Rejina Pyo & Other Stories top
Zesty green is having a moment for spring/summer and this is an easy way to try it out. I would wear this knot top with tan trousers, chunky sandals and a straw bag.
Rejina Pyo & Other Stories dress
A black dress never fails and this statement sleeve style is made to be noticed. I would dress it down with white trainers and delicate jewels and up with heeled mules for evening soirées.
Images: courtesy of Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories