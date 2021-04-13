Last week, I was deep into my usual daily (read: hourly) Instagram scroll when something made me stop in my tracks. It wasn’t a meme to forward to my friends. Instead, it was & Other Stories’ post about its most recent collaboration. And I haven’t felt this excited about a fashion collaboration since, well, forever.

Granted the latest H&M x Simone Rocha collection caught my undivided attention and tempted me to join the masses in the online queue, but I didn’t shop it. This & Other Stories collection, however, has already made me nervous about not snapping it up in time. The much-loved Scandi high street store has joined forced with South Korean designer Rejina Pyo and it is quite frankly the best thing to come out of 2021 so far, in my option.