André Leon Talley was more than just a fashion editor, and these tributes are proof
Tributes have been paid to André Leon Talley, as the former American Vogue editor-at-large and television personality passes away aged 73.
André Leon Talley, former American Vogue editor-at-large and Project Runway TV personality, has sadly passed away at the age of 73.
The editor, who was revered for looming large both in stature – he was 6’7” tall – and in personality reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to a spokesperson from Graydon Carter.
Talley, who became the Obama family’s fashion adviser during their time in the White House, became known during his six decade-long tenure in the fashion industry for championing diverse talent, both on and off the runway.
“I’d like people to see something in me that’s special, unique and grounded in education and southern America,” Talley said upon the release of his high-fashion documentary, The Gospel According to André, in 2018.
Tributes have flooded social media since the news broke in New York earlier today. “No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did,” designer and close friend Diane von Furstenberg shared on social media. “No one was grander and more soulful than you were.”
Talley’s work influenced a younger generation, too. Journalist and public speaker Marjon Carlos wrote: “His legacy isn’t lost on those that know the history. Larger than life, he was unapologetically grand in a space that always demands us to play it small.”
“You were grand and glamorous, complex and marvelous. Capes, caftans and style. A trailblazer. It was so exciting seeing you somewhere,” Tracee Ellis Ross penned.
Last year, France awarded Talley the ‘Chevalier de l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ honour. Its purpose is the recognition of significant contributions to the arts and literature.
Images: courtesy of Getty.