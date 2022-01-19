André Leon Talley was more than just a fashion editor, and these tributes are proof

André Leon Talley, former American Vogue editor-at-large and Project Runway TV personality, has sadly passed away at the age of 73.

The editor, who was revered for looming large both in stature – he was 6’7” tall – and in personality reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to a spokesperson from Graydon Carter.

Talley, who became the Obama family’s fashion adviser during their time in the White House, became known during his six decade-long tenure in the fashion industry for championing diverse talent, both on and off the runway.