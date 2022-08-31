Animal print has long been a style staple, dipping in and out of trends from leopard-print leggings to snake-style sandals. But, you don’t have to go full-on Scary Spice to dip into the pattern.

Accessories are an effortless way to ease in gently to the army of animal-print lovers. From bags to hats, there’s a huge number to choose from to suit every budget or style, no matter if you like to clash colours, keep it plain and simple in black or love neat neutrals.

While exotic-skin bags were once a symbol of utmost luxury, and in some places still are, we’d always encourage a faux pattern or print over the real thing. Let’s leave the snakes and alligators where they belong, after all. And with a mix of life-like designs to pop art interpretations, it’s clear to see we’ve taken nature’s inspiration and run wild with it to create a whole host of styles.