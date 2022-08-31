All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bags, belts, bucket hats and more, these are the animal-print accessories we’re running to.
Animal print has long been a style staple, dipping in and out of trends from leopard-print leggings to snake-style sandals. But, you don’t have to go full-on Scary Spice to dip into the pattern.
Accessories are an effortless way to ease in gently to the army of animal-print lovers. From bags to hats, there’s a huge number to choose from to suit every budget or style, no matter if you like to clash colours, keep it plain and simple in black or love neat neutrals.
While exotic-skin bags were once a symbol of utmost luxury, and in some places still are, we’d always encourage a faux pattern or print over the real thing. Let’s leave the snakes and alligators where they belong, after all. And with a mix of life-like designs to pop art interpretations, it’s clear to see we’ve taken nature’s inspiration and run wild with it to create a whole host of styles.
You may be wondering what separates the trendy from the tacky, as 00s animal print could get a little hairy (if you pardon the pun). But, pared-back picks, classic cuts and very little PVC in sight means that’s much less of an issue today. And the abandonment of leggings can only be seen as a step in the right direction.
So, from statement sunglasses to anything but basic belts, these are our favourite finds on the market right now. Whether you want to keep it sleek and sophisticated in an all-black outfit or start clashing colours and prints for a more fashion-forward finish is up to you. But it’s certainly a bit of fun to walk on the wilder side for once.
& Other Stories angular cat-eye sunglasses
Acetate sunglasses have skyrocketed to the current must-have style, and this tortoiseshell-print pair nails the trend just perfectly. Green-tinted lenses give them a striking finish, but be sure to wear them all year round – winter sun is no joke.
Next animal-print jeans belt
Although officially titled a jeans belt, we’d pair this with everything from a black midi dress to a brown knit style for instant elevation. Made from 100% leather with a furry finish, it’s bringing a lifelike element to the animal angle.
Zadig & Voltaire rock wild clutch
Walking on the wild side, this Zadig & Voltaire option is just calling out to the rock chicks. In a fiery red with black accents, the fold-over style is a failsafe from day to night.
Ganni logo-embroidered recycled-polyester bucket hat
For those brave enough to don a bucket hat, animal print will amp it up just that little bit more. In a lusty leopard print similar to the vanity bag, it may surprise you in its versatility. Whether paired with cream, black, beige or clashed with a green or orange, it’s a statement piece that’s sure to get you noticed.
Shop Ganni logo-embroidered recycled-polyester bucket hat at Selfridges, £85
Faliero Sarti animal-print cotton scarf
Clashing all animal prints from leopard spots to tiger stripes, this cotton scarf is certainly one for those who love cats. Made from a viscose, modal and cashmere blend with a very slight metallic sheen, it’s sure to be soft yet always stylish – just be sure to hand wash only.
Shop Faliero Sarti animal-print cotton scarf at Farfetch, £193
Ganni small vanity bag
Whether used as a make-up bag, purse or attached to your tote for just an added bit of storage, this Ganni case is a classic. Made from 100% certified recycled polyester – we’d expect no less from the conscious Copenhagen label – it’s sure to see you through a lifetime in lusty leopard print.
Karl Lagerfeld animal-print round-frame sunglasses
Can you ever have too many pairs of sunglasses? As much as we hate to admit it, yes. But these definitely deserve a spot on the shelf. In a beige-brown colourway, they’re sure to sure any skin tone, while the retro shape is giving wonderful WAG vibes. Yes, that style is back.
Shop Karl Lagerfeld animal-print round-frame sunglasses at Farfetch, £120
Marni dalmatian-print wool scarf
Calling Cruella De Vil, dalmatian print is back on the map. In an alpaca wool and polyamide blend, this Marni scarf is sure to be a winter weather wonder, keeping you cosy and warm on even the chilliest of days.
Reiss Callie snake print wide waist belt
Sophisticated and sexy, this snake print belt is more of an eye-grabbing accessory than a practical pick to hold your trousers up. It will cinch you in at the waist, emphasising curves in dresses and blazers and will work particularly well over a trench coat too.
River Island jacquard leopard-print cap in black
Black yet definitely not basic, there’s more to this cap than first appears. With a subtle leopard print, it gives just a nod to the trend without wavering on tone, so you can just dip your toe into the trend with this one.
Shop River Island jacquard leopard print cap in black at Asos, £14
JW Pei Eva shoulder bag natural snake embossed
Cementing itself as a go-to for non-bank breaking bags, JW Pei has really impressed with this snake print style. Bringing the 90s vibe in a baguette shape, it may not hold a lot inside, but really packs a punch when it comes to style.
Images: courtesy of brands