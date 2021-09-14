US congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has sparked debate online after wearing a dress emblazoned with the words “tax the rich” to last night’s star-studded Met Gala.

The all-white, off-the-shoulder dress, from the Brooklyn-based brand Brother Vellies, had the slogan printed in red capitals along the back.

The New York politician – who has been vocal about her belief that taxes on the very wealthy should be imposed to reduce inequality – completed the look with a pair of lace-up red heels and a purse which also carried the same slogan.