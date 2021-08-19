All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Among the sea of fluorescent pinks and blues and oranges, one colour reigned supreme at the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week
When it comes to colours in fashion, few reign supreme in the realm, which typically favours shades that exist on the gamut of nudes and neutrals.
But thanks to the street style set that graced the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, there’s a new hue on the fashion horizon and it’s riper and juicier than all that have gone before it: welcome to your new style BFF, apple green.
In the week following the three-day affair in the Danish city, searches for green clothes have spiked by 26%, according to global fashion platform, Lyst, which is unsurprising given the shade’s, which is said to represent wellbeing and harmony, ubiquity in the spring/summer 2021 collections. For Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta, ‘Bottega Green’ was proposed in the form of platform mules, bags and fringed dresses. The day after the brand’s show, which took place at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Hailey Bieber posted to Instagram sporting two emerald pieces from the collection with the caption ‘me in green’ which received just shy of 1.5 million likes.
Next, it was the turn of Danish export Ganni, which interpreted the shade into its signature throw-on-and-go dresses and jumpers, and fashion set favourite Molly Goddard, which similarly embraced the hue by injecting ripe shades of it into its debut collaboration with Ugg.
But for minimalist mavens, don’t look away yet, for the power of apple green lies in its versatility and, more importantly, its wearability. Here’s a hue that imbues rather than saturates outfits with a healthy kick of colour just where it’s needed. It works hard to seamlessly get along with the calmer and more subdued members of a wardrobe, resulting in a carousel of clothes with just the right injection of apple green goodness.
In case you don’t feel like going gaga for green (but if you are, look no further than The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Melody shirt), weave the colour into your wardrobe by way of accessories. Welcome to the first of your fashion five-a-day.
Asos Design denim slouchy shirt in bright green
Simply throw this shirt over any ensemble that needs a bit of style TLC, and just watch it come to life.
Autograph pure cashmere crew neck jumper
A cashmere jumper is for life, and this zesty-toned one is a wonderful choice of colour.
Shop Autograph pure cashmere crew neck jumper at Marks & Spencer, £79
Arket seersucker beach hat
Bucket-style hats are all the rage this summer so, if wearing an apple green-toned outfit isn’t for you, then opt for a hat instead.
Ganni Ripstop wrap midi dress
A midi dress is a foolproof fashion investment; pair this Ganni number with a T-shirt underneath for a wonderful everyday ensemble or on its own with a pair of mules for a more punchy look.
J.W. Pei Gabbi bag
Grab yourself a bag for life with this juicy-coloured shoulder bag, which guarantees to garner attention in the best possible ways.
& Other Stories straight high waisted trousers
Pair this straight-legged pair of linen trousers with a minimal white T-shirt or beige top, and allow your legs to do the talking for you. These legs were made for talking, after all.
The Frankie Shop Melody island green shirt
The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Melody shirt is the best place to start if you’re new to apple green, but grab it while you can as it struggles to stay in stock.
Shop The Frankie Shop Melody island green shirt at Moda Operandi, £118
Kitri Margot green check midi dress
Kitri’s cult Margot dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go number for anybody looking to invest in a timeless summer dress in a timeless summer hue.
Zara sleeveless knit top
Pair Zara’s apple-toned knit vest with a pair of wide-legged trousers for the ultimate day-to-dusk ensemble.
Valle & Vik green slip dress
A slip dress isn’t just for special occasions; wear this Valle & Vik iteration under a boxy blazer for an everyday look, and throw on a slight heel when you’re ready to make a style splash.
Pull & Bear strappy high heels
Nothing is better in the style sphere than a pair of statement-making heels, and this green-coloured pair are the perfect entrée to the trend.
Images: courtesy of brands.