When it comes to colours in fashion, few reign supreme in the realm, which typically favours shades that exist on the gamut of nudes and neutrals. But thanks to the street style set that graced the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, there’s a new hue on the fashion horizon and it’s riper and juicier than all that have gone before it: welcome to your new style BFF, apple green.

Apple green is the colour trend to know

In the week following the three-day affair in the Danish city, searches for green clothes have spiked by 26%, according to global fashion platform, Lyst, which is unsurprising given the shade’s, which is said to represent wellbeing and harmony, ubiquity in the spring/summer 2021 collections. For Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta, ‘Bottega Green’ was proposed in the form of platform mules, bags and fringed dresses. The day after the brand’s show, which took place at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Hailey Bieber posted to Instagram sporting two emerald pieces from the collection with the caption ‘me in green’ which received just shy of 1.5 million likes. Next, it was the turn of Danish export Ganni, which interpreted the shade into its signature throw-on-and-go dresses and jumpers, and fashion set favourite Molly Goddard, which similarly embraced the hue by injecting ripe shades of it into its debut collaboration with Ugg.

Apple green is the perfect staple colour, as seen on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week

But for minimalist mavens, don’t look away yet, for the power of apple green lies in its versatility and, more importantly, its wearability. Here’s a hue that imbues rather than saturates outfits with a healthy kick of colour just where it’s needed. It works hard to seamlessly get along with the calmer and more subdued members of a wardrobe, resulting in a carousel of clothes with just the right injection of apple green goodness. In case you don’t feel like going gaga for green (but if you are, look no further than The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Melody shirt), weave the colour into your wardrobe by way of accessories. Welcome to the first of your fashion five-a-day.

You may also like How to dress for a return to the office after a year of loungewear

Valle & Vik green slip dress Valle & Vik green slip dress A slip dress isn’t just for special occasions; wear this Valle & Vik iteration under a boxy blazer for an everyday look, and throw on a slight heel when you’re ready to make a style splash. Shop Valle & Vik green slip dress, £415 BUY NOW

Pull & Bear strappy high heels Pull & Bear strappy high heels Nothing is better in the style sphere than a pair of statement-making heels, and this green-coloured pair are the perfect entrée to the trend. Shop Pull & Bear strappy high heels, £19.99 BUY NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy