In the pantheon of jumpers, there are those that reside in the run-of-the-mill camp, so ubiquitous in your everyday life that they carry years’ worth of coffee stains and moth holes like badges of honour. And then there are those that exist at the opposite end of the spectrum.

One such jumper that ought to be nestled at the top of your winter wishlist is Arket’s Breton-striped jumper, which is finally – after a long and arduous wait – back in stock.

Now look, it’s not for me or anybody else to convince you that you need to invest in a jumper – that decision is entirely in your hands – but let me make the case for this particular silky-soft jumper very clear.