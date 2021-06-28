What does an average day look like for you?

I have insomnia so I usually wake up exhausted and I need a strong coffee before I can function. My commute to work takes an hour and I usually spend that time making lists of stuff I need to get done, catching up on emails, or talking to my mum or our factory in India.

Once I’m at the studio I try and get a bit of work done (research, fittings, designing, admin etc.) and then I spend at least an hour worrying about stuff. I walk part of the way home because it helps me feel a bit calmer, then catch the train and use that time to read whatever book I am reading at the moment.

Dinner alternates between healthy home-cooking or a guilty take-out. Afterwards I usually end up on the couch with a movie or binge-watching the Real Housewives.

Do you have any rituals that get your creative juices flowing that you do each day?

My journey to work is usually a good time to gather my thoughts and get ready for the day. It’s nice when I see something or someone on the way that inspires me or surprises me. I try and look at lots of things that might inspire me - art and fashion books, films, and I people watch a lot.