Asos’ latest collection is spotlighting stories of queer Black young people
The e-tailer has joined forces with Tanya Compas’ charity, Exist Loudly, which aims to create and facilitate spaces of joy, community and care for Black LGBTQ+ youth across the UK.
Asos has unveiled its latest limited edition collection today which it has designed in collaboration with youth worker Tanya Compas, in order to support her charity, Exist Loudly.
The e-tailer has donated £38,000 to the non-profit, which Compas established in 2020 and aims to create and facilitate spaces of joy, community and care for Black LGBTQ+ youth across the UK.
The limited-edition collection, which has been designed and crafted from Asos’ diffusion line, Collusion, features a genderless line-up of sweaters, oversized T-shirts and comfort-first shorts and has been shot on a clutch of Black LGBTQ+ talent.
Shot for the campaign, which was lensed by Shinghi Rice, were skateboarder and dancer Cash Webster, spoken word artist Tanaka Fuego and ballroom vogue-ing dancer Anairin Kaines among others.
“Collusion and Asos have gone above and beyond to support not only our values and ethics through the campaign but also through the partnership as well,” says Compas. “The donation from Asos will allow us to create our first long-term programme, which I’m so excited for.”
Compas plans to use the donation to deliver a programme for Black LGBTQ+ youth who are not in education, work or training, to build employability skills, community and confidence.
Compas established Exist Loudly in September, after establishing a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the organisation which, she initially said, needed £10,000 to get off the ground. After just 13 hours of the campaign being live, the fundraiser had raised over £9,000 in donations.
The collection is available to buy now, prices start from £8.
Images: courtesy of Asos/shot by Shinghi Rice.