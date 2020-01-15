Asos has just launched a brilliant new tool that will change the way you shop
- Billie Bhatia
Billie Bhatia
Asos has launched an augmented reality element to help shoppers see exactly how items will fit on themselves, and you’re going to want to try it.
We all love Asos. I regularly find myself replying to that Regina George question, “Oh my god, I love your (insert item here)! Where did you get it?’ With, ‘oh, it’s Asos!’ The e-commerce giant is one of the only high street retailers that is successfully catering to a broad spectrum of people. However, with so much range comes so much choice and it can be a little overwhelming.
A quick search of ‘black dress’ on the site will bring up so many options (4,627 to be exact) that you could happily waste away an entire lunch break scrolling through the endless offerings deciding which ones will look best on you. More often that not this task ends in a basket full of black dresses, a maxing out of a credit card, and a Saturday trip to the post office with an arm full of returns.
Well as of today Asos has launched a new piece of tech to help minimise this process. ‘See My Fit’ is an augmented reality tool that creates a stimulated view of a specific item on a range of different body shapes and sizes, so that customers might make more informed shopping choices.
At present, there are 800 dresses involved in the trial whereby Asos customers will be able to view any one of these 800 dresses on a range of 16 models in sizes 4 to 18. This will allow the user a more realistic look at how that dress might fit themselves.
Here’s how it actually works: ‘See My Fit’ digitally maps the product onto models of varying heights and dress sizes in a realistic way, taking account of the size, cut and fit of each individual garment, making the resulting image incredibly similar to the real thing.
Tim Carey, Senior Content Manager at Asos Studios, said: “With this trial of See My Fit, we’re using the latest in AR technology to put the power in our customers’ hands, so they can choose to view a dress on the model that they most identify with, in a way that wouldn’t be possible using traditional model-shooting techniques.” Pretty cool, right?
What’s even cooler is that this is only the trial run, if this is a success then additional model reflecting an even greater range of body types to match the huge range that Asos cover, would be introduced.
Try the new function here.
Happy shopping.
Images: Asos / Instagram