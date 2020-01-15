We all love Asos. I regularly find myself replying to that Regina George question, “Oh my god, I love your (insert item here)! Where did you get it?’ With, ‘oh, it’s Asos!’ The e-commerce giant is one of the only high street retailers that is successfully catering to a broad spectrum of people. However, with so much range comes so much choice and it can be a little overwhelming.

A quick search of ‘black dress’ on the site will bring up so many options (4,627 to be exact) that you could happily waste away an entire lunch break scrolling through the endless offerings deciding which ones will look best on you. More often that not this task ends in a basket full of black dresses, a maxing out of a credit card, and a Saturday trip to the post office with an arm full of returns.

Well as of today Asos has launched a new piece of tech to help minimise this process. ‘See My Fit’ is an augmented reality tool that creates a stimulated view of a specific item on a range of different body shapes and sizes, so that customers might make more informed shopping choices.