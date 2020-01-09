Asos has taken another big step into sustainable shopping for 2020

Asos has started to create reusable mailing bags – here’s everything you need to know.
Online shopping is quick, convenient and as addictive as chocolate cake. Before you know it you’ve made an order, and, with retailers aiming to keep their customers happy with speed, it can be delivered within a matter of hours. This is helpful when it comes to a last minute soirée or an unplanned night out, but when it comes to the environment, this can be damaging.
Asos is one of the many companies working on the impact they have on the planet, and they’re taking steps to become more sustainable. Joining the Global Plastic Pact, they created reusable mailing and garment bags in 2019. Now, for 2020, the company is already putting these bags to good use and trialling them out. So what does this actually mean? It means the new bags will be made from 65% recycled materials instead of the current 25% and are 100% recyclable. It also means when you send back any returns these bags will then be recycled and reused to reduce single plastic usage.
Asos has gone one step further and agreed that, by 2025, all of its plastic will be fully reusable, recycled or compostable. For a brand that sent out over 72 million orders last year alone, it’s a big step in the right direction. It was only back in September we were praising Asos for its new responsibility filter that allows you to shop all of the sustainable and recycled brands.
Here’s our edit of some of the best sustainable pieces online, now.
Shop the Stylist sustainable edit
Asos Curve
Asos partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming to reduce harmful chemicals and water efficiency. Made from 97% cotton, you can wear these guilt-free.
Grab them in sizes 18-28 in the Curve section – they’re selling out fast.
Nobody's Child
Everyone needs a throw-on dress you can rely on when you’ve overslept – this is it.
One of the many sustainable brands housed at Asos, this Nobody’s Child dress is made from wood pulp from responsibly sources forests.
Asos
Not only is this trench coat incredibly chic and a complete bargain at under £50, it also is made from responsibly source cotton and has a zero-waste design so every inch of fabric is used.
Sold, sold and sold!
Asos Curve
Made with recycled polyester; plastic bottle and textile waste are melted into new fibres to create this seamless bra. This also saves water and energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, too
It also comes in four other colours, in sizes 18-28 and is adding and wire free.
& Other Stories
Coloured jeans are a fresh udate to any wardrobe – this brown pair will look effortless with cream, caramel and chocolate brown separates.
Set to improve the environment for wildlife and farmers, these & Other Stories jeans are made from organic cotton.
Images: Courtesy of brands
