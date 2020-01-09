Asos has taken another big step into sustainable shopping for 2020

Online shopping is quick, convenient and as addictive as chocolate cake. Before you know it you’ve made an order, and, with retailers aiming to keep their customers happy with speed, it can be delivered within a matter of hours. This is helpful when it comes to a last minute soirée or an unplanned night out, but when it comes to the environment, this can be damaging.

Asos is one of the many companies working on the impact they have on the planet, and they’re taking steps to become more sustainable. Joining the Global Plastic Pact, they created reusable mailing and garment bags in 2019. Now, for 2020, the company is already putting these bags to good use and trialling them out. So what does this actually mean? It means the new bags will be made from 65% recycled materials instead of the current 25% and are 100% recyclable. It also means when you send back any returns these bags will then be recycled and reused to reduce single plastic usage.