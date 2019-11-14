I added this one item to my wardrobe and it made me feel like a grown-up

Jackets on the other hand? Now we are talking. Bomber jackets, leather jackets, denim jackets, suede tasseled cowboy jackets – you name it, I’ve got it. There is something delightfully playful about a jacket; it’s cool and casual and totally not committal (consider that a brief personality synopsis). As a jacket-wearer you can go to a party and decide to stay and have the night of your life or, deciding Netflix and Deliveroo is a more welcome option, you can ditch the party unnoticed.

If you were wearing a coat, well, that’s a whole different story. You either spend the first 15 minutes of the party queuing for the cloakroom (while your friends are already one drink deep), or you decide to keep it and spend the evening awkwardly dancing around it or holding it while twerking (badly), or keeping it on and sweating the night away.

More than all of the above, jackets just work better with my personal style. I like a sporty aesthetic and a coat seemed too proper, too lady-like for me. That was until every member of the Stylist fashion team walked into the office wearing a trench coat and I got fashion FOMO. Maybe it was collective appeal, or maybe it was a subconscious desire after all the trench coats I had seen on and off the catwalks during show seasons, but I went from never have desired a trench coat to wanting in.