The best of Australian fashion has been on show in Sydney at Australian Fashion Week, where history has been made with its first runway dedicated to adaptive fashion.

Created to showcase stylish, fashion-forward clothing options made specifically for people with disabled and non-disabled bodies, the adaptive runway show placed inclusivity at the forefront. Featuring designs by JAM and Christina Stephens, the show included garments made using magnetic closures, zips and other functional elements to help provide easier access for those who need it, including people using prosthetics or wheelchairs.