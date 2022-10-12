Mark our words: this wear-with-everything coat will be everywhere this winter
Now that the temperature’s dropped, it’s time to give your outerwear a timely overhaul.
They’re a wintertime essential, but not all coats were created equally. Proof of that disparity can be seen in one of the fashion world’s most in-demand coats of the season, and it’ll give you change from £80 (yes, really).
As the saying goes, you should ‘dress for the job you want’, and if that looks something like a sommelier, then New Look’s malbec-toned faux fur, leather-look coat ought to be top of your list.
The coat, which is part of actor and broadcaster Emily Atack’s recent edit for the high-street stalwart, is proof that forever winter coats needn’t be black. In fact, they shine more as part of an outfit if they’re not.
On the occasions that black doesn’t quite work hard enough as part of a wardrobe line-up, an earthy burgundy can do wonders. This is a fact the style set are all too aware of, given the success of the coat, which we predict will be a sell-out.
This isn’t the first time fashion has fallen for the silhouette of the buttery leather trench with fur cuffs. The style is a modern reimagining of the humble penny lane coat, made famous by Kate Hudson in Almost Famous.
And really, the beauty of an amazing winter coat lies in the fact that, as Mary-Kate Olsen once so pertinently stated: “I love getting amazing jackets, because you can wear your pajamas underneath and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, fabulous jacket,’ and I’m like, ‘You should see what’s underneath!’”
Images: Getty; New Look