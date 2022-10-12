They’re a wintertime essential, but not all coats were created equally. Proof of that disparity can be seen in one of the fashion world’s most in-demand coats of the season, and it’ll give you change from £80 (yes, really).

As the saying goes, you should ‘dress for the job you want’, and if that looks something like a sommelier, then New Look’s malbec-toned faux fur, leather-look coat ought to be top of your list.