Rails has sold 600 of these autumn dresses – here’s why you’ll want one too

It seems almost unfair to come to you with the latest dispatch from the world of fashion. A disclaimer: this news will be a carrot dangled but will hopefully draw your attention to one of autumn’s bestselling dresses: the Inez minidress, courtesy of Rails.

Should it have slipped past your radar like a fish through a net, the Inez is a black and white marble-print minidress with slight ruching at the waist. It’s the sort of dress that can be wheeled out during autumn and winter with tights (Calzedonia’s are the best in practice) and during the warmer months with bare legs and a pair of statement boots.