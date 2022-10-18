Rails has sold 600 of these autumn dresses – here’s why you’ll want one too
Short, long, midi… however you like your dresses for autumn, this mini is proving to be the season’s biggest sartorial success story.
It seems almost unfair to come to you with the latest dispatch from the world of fashion. A disclaimer: this news will be a carrot dangled but will hopefully draw your attention to one of autumn’s bestselling dresses: the Inez minidress, courtesy of Rails.
Should it have slipped past your radar like a fish through a net, the Inez is a black and white marble-print minidress with slight ruching at the waist. It’s the sort of dress that can be wheeled out during autumn and winter with tights (Calzedonia’s are the best in practice) and during the warmer months with bare legs and a pair of statement boots.
The Inez has proved popular among Rails’ customer base too, having sold more than 600 of them so far – a figure that is four times higher than any other dress this season.
Its appeal is clear. It can be all too easy during the colder months to reach for dresses that swaddle and swathe and, while there’s certainly a time and a place for that, minis are all too often shunned during winter. But why? With a pair of cuddly tights and some stellar boots, there’s nothing more desk-to-dusk ready than a mini, and the Inez is a case in point.
Unsurprisingly, the dress is currently out of stock, but Rails has plans to replenish it in the coming months which means one thing and one thing only – sign up for updates and have your finger on the pulse, ready to snap one up.
Rails started life as a Californian lifestyle brand in 2008, which its founder Jeff Abrams has since grown to become a purveyor in the field of pared-back wardrobe essentials that’s now stocked in over 40 countries worldwide.
Images: Getty; Rails