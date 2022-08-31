All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The baggier the better is the rule when it comes to this season’s trends.
We’re going to say it, nothing beats a great pair of jeans. While we can happily fill our wardrobes with striped dresses, knit dresses, midaxi dresses and every kind of dress in between, jeans are a timeless classic.
Whether paired with an oversized blazer for work, a jumper and boots for more wintry weather, or statement heels for a big night out, they’re one of the few items that can be styled for any occasion. And one pair is sure to last you for years to come, so long as you get the right cut.
While skinny jeans once reigned supreme, they have been banished to the back of our wardrobes, cast aside as the ultimate fashion faux pas. This drastic 180 has made way for a number of new styles, while familiar retro cuts have been revived. But what jeans styles are trending now? Quite a number, but these are the most failsafe for autumn.
As with most trends right now, the key thing to remember is the bigger the better. Baggy boyfriend and extra slouchy styles proliferate, working perfectly with everything from court shoes to Converse. Wide-leg jeans join the line-up of other flared fits, elongating the leg with a 70s-inspired throwback, while low-rise leads the Y2K revival with butterfly tops and two pieces in tow.
Finally, let’s not forget about the straight leg, sister to the skinny yet a modern-day upgrade, and that’s quite the quintuplet of cuts to get you started. Of course, you may not want to jump into each and every one of these jeans, but with 15 options to choose from you’re free to be fussy.
Boyfriend jeans
Asos Design circular design boyfriend jean in rich blue
In a classic boyfriend shape, this Asos option treads on the darker side with a deep blue denim. The cuffed hem, baggy style works perfectly whether paired back with trainers and a simple T-shirt or dressed up with heels and a blazer.
Shop Asos Design circular design boyfriend jean in rich blue, £36
M&S Collection boyfriend jeans with recycled cotton
Effortlessly casual yet cool, these M&S jeans are a failsafe no matter the occasion. Forgoing the zip for a button-up front and with rolled hems that just graze the ankle creates a classic yet contemporary style.
Shop M&S Collection boyfriend jeans with recycled cotton, £39.50
7 For All Mankind Josefina luxe vintage never better with worn out hem
If you are still in mourning for your much-loved skinny jeans then these may be the option for you. In a tighter fit than most of the other options, this 7 For All Mankind pair gently hugs the leg while still embodying the slightly slouchy boyfriend style.
Shop 7 For All Mankind Josefina luxe vintage never better with worn out hem, £200
Wide-leg jeans
Frame le palazzo pant in crosslane
Depending on your standpoint, jeans are either an investment piece built to last a lifetime or an everyday basic that needn’t be costly. For anyone in the former group, we’d encourage you to give Frame a try. In a palazzo trouser style, these jeans work to elongate the leg while adding subtle volume to your silhouette.
Albaray pure cotton wide leg jeans
Cropped yet with a classic wide-leg cut, these jeans are another everyday essential. Made from organic cotton, they are slightly better for the planet and are sure to only get softer with wear. Whether paired with a simple T-shirt as pictured, or a fitted shirt for more formal occasions, they’re sure to be a welcome addition to any wardrobe.
Levi’s 70s high flare jeans
Very few brands are as famous as Levi’s when it comes to jeans – it has been making the blue denim trousers since 1873, after all. Continually creating new cuts, this slightly wide-legged style is a great reinvention of the classic.
Low-rise jeans
H&M wide low jeans
It’s no secret that Y2K fashion is trending, and low-rise jeans have cemented themselves as a key feature of the throwback style. Combining both a low-rise waistband with a wide-leg cut, this H&M pair could’ve been swiped from our teenage wardrobes.
Monki Wakumi black washed jeans
It can be easy to forget that jeans come in many colours, and black is a firm favourite for more formal occasions. Again, this pair is slightly loose-fitting with a bootleg cut and a low-rise waistband that’s just on the right side of low.
Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-of-a-kind Y2K stab stitch jeans
Incredibly low-rise in cut, this pair isn’t for the faint-hearted. In a classic stonewash colour, they’re really playing on the Y2K revival (it’s even in the name), and will work perfectly with a cropped T-shirt or butterfly top.
Shop Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-Of-a-kind Y2K stab stitch jeans, £42
Straight-leg jeans
Lee classic straight plus in mid-Evita
A long-time classic, straight-leg jeans have been adored for many a decade, working well with both long and short boots, trainers and pumps. Incredibly easy to wear and similar to the skinny style, there’s very little that won’t work with this classic blue pair.
Reformation Addison low-rise relaxed jeans
Combining two trending styles in one, these Reformation jeans are low-waisted with a straight-leg cut that’s classic yet casual. Of course, you don’t have to pair them with a crop top – a simple shirt or jumper will also work wonders.
Cos straight-leg denim trousers
A go-to for well-made wares, Cos is hard to beat when it comes to fashion finds at high street prices. These dark wash jeans are the perfect example, in a relaxed straight-leg cut that’s long in length with a sleek structure.
XXL slouchy
Levi’s XL flood jeans
White jeans make a subtle yet impactful change from the blue styles already hanging in our wardrobes, and this Levi’s pair is certainly making a statement. In a voluminous wide-legged fit, they take up a lot of space yet look effortlessly cool in doing so.
Mother of Pearl Chloe long stonewash jeans
At first sight, these jeans may look plain and simple, but on closer inspection, there’s a lot going on. With an exaggerated slouchy fit, block blue colour and large gold-tone decorative button fly, it’s the subtle touches that make this pair stand out.
Asos Design Curve high rise ‘relaxed’ dad jeans in light wash
Classed as a relaxed dad jean, this Asos pair is certainly laid-back. The light stone wash is again bringing an old-school feel while the loose-fitting cut lends itself to being paired with a tighter top to play with proportions.
Shop Asos Design Curve high rise ‘relaxed’ dad jeans in light wash, £26
Images: courtesy of brands