We’re going to say it, nothing beats a great pair of jeans. While we can happily fill our wardrobes with striped dresses, knit dresses, midaxi dresses and every kind of dress in between, jeans are a timeless classic. Whether paired with an oversized blazer for work, a jumper and boots for more wintry weather, or statement heels for a big night out, they’re one of the few items that can be styled for any occasion. And one pair is sure to last you for years to come, so long as you get the right cut.

While skinny jeans once reigned supreme, they have been banished to the back of our wardrobes, cast aside as the ultimate fashion faux pas. This drastic 180 has made way for a number of new styles, while familiar retro cuts have been revived. But what jeans styles are trending now? Quite a number, but these are the most failsafe for autumn.

As with most trends right now, the key thing to remember is the bigger the better. Baggy boyfriend and extra slouchy styles proliferate, working perfectly with everything from court shoes to Converse. Wide-leg jeans join the line-up of other flared fits, elongating the leg with a 70s-inspired throwback, while low-rise leads the Y2K revival with butterfly tops and two pieces in tow. Finally, let’s not forget about the straight leg, sister to the skinny yet a modern-day upgrade, and that’s quite the quintuplet of cuts to get you started. Of course, you may not want to jump into each and every one of these jeans, but with 15 options to choose from you’re free to be fussy.

Boyfriend jeans

Asos Design circular design boyfriend jean in rich blue A/W22 jeans trends: Asos Design circular design boyfriend jean in rich blue In a classic boyfriend shape, this Asos option treads on the darker side with a deep blue denim. The cuffed hem, baggy style works perfectly whether paired back with trainers and a simple T-shirt or dressed up with heels and a blazer. Shop Asos Design circular design boyfriend jean in rich blue, £36 BUY NOW

M&S Collection boyfriend jeans with recycled cotton A/W22 jeans trends: M&S Collection boyfriend jeans with recycled cotton Effortlessly casual yet cool, these M&S jeans are a failsafe no matter the occasion. Forgoing the zip for a button-up front and with rolled hems that just graze the ankle creates a classic yet contemporary style. Shop M&S Collection boyfriend jeans with recycled cotton, £39.50 BUY NOW

7 For All Mankind Josefina luxe vintage never better with worn out hem A/W22 jeans trends: 7 For All Mankind Josefina luxe vintage never better with worn out hem If you are still in mourning for your much-loved skinny jeans then these may be the option for you. In a tighter fit than most of the other options, this 7 For All Mankind pair gently hugs the leg while still embodying the slightly slouchy boyfriend style. Shop 7 For All Mankind Josefina luxe vintage never better with worn out hem, £200 BUY NOW

Wide-leg jeans

Frame le palazzo pant in crosslane A/W22 jeans trends: Frame le palazzo pant in crosslane Depending on your standpoint, jeans are either an investment piece built to last a lifetime or an everyday basic that needn’t be costly. For anyone in the former group, we’d encourage you to give Frame a try. In a palazzo trouser style, these jeans work to elongate the leg while adding subtle volume to your silhouette. Shop Frame le palazzo pant in crosslane, £250 BUY NOW

Albaray pure cotton wide leg jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Albaray pure cotton wide leg jeans Cropped yet with a classic wide-leg cut, these jeans are another everyday essential. Made from organic cotton, they are slightly better for the planet and are sure to only get softer with wear. Whether paired with a simple T-shirt as pictured, or a fitted shirt for more formal occasions, they’re sure to be a welcome addition to any wardrobe. Shop Albaray pure cotton wide leg jeans at M&S, £69 BUY NOW

Levi’s 70s high flare jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Levi’s 70s high flare jeans Very few brands are as famous as Levi’s when it comes to jeans – it has been making the blue denim trousers since 1873, after all. Continually creating new cuts, this slightly wide-legged style is a great reinvention of the classic. Shop Levi’s 70s high flare jeans, £120 BUY NOW

Low-rise jeans

H&M wide low jeans A/W22 jeans trends: H&M wide low jeans It’s no secret that Y2K fashion is trending, and low-rise jeans have cemented themselves as a key feature of the throwback style. Combining both a low-rise waistband with a wide-leg cut, this H&M pair could’ve been swiped from our teenage wardrobes. Shop H&M wide low jeans, £34.99 BUY NOW

Monki Wakumi black washed jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Monki Wakumi black washed jeans It can be easy to forget that jeans come in many colours, and black is a firm favourite for more formal occasions. Again, this pair is slightly loose-fitting with a bootleg cut and a low-rise waistband that’s just on the right side of low. Shop Monki Wakumi black washed jeans, £40 BUY NOW

Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-of-a-kind Y2K stab stitch jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-of-a-kind Y2K stab stitch jeans Incredibly low-rise in cut, this pair isn’t for the faint-hearted. In a classic stonewash colour, they’re really playing on the Y2K revival (it’s even in the name), and will work perfectly with a cropped T-shirt or butterfly top. Shop Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-Of-a-kind Y2K stab stitch jeans, £42 BUY NOW

Straight-leg jeans

Lee classic straight plus in mid-Evita A/W22 jeans trends: Lee classic straight plus in mid-Evita A long-time classic, straight-leg jeans have been adored for many a decade, working well with both long and short boots, trainers and pumps. Incredibly easy to wear and similar to the skinny style, there’s very little that won’t work with this classic blue pair. Shop Lee classic straight plus in mid-Evita, £95 BUY NOW

Reformation Addison low-rise relaxed jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Reformation Addison low rise relaxed jeans Combining two trending styles in one, these Reformation jeans are low-waisted with a straight-leg cut that’s classic yet casual. Of course, you don’t have to pair them with a crop top – a simple shirt or jumper will also work wonders. Shop Reformation Addison low-rise relaxed jeans, £155 BUY NOW

Cos straight-leg denim trousers A/W22 jeans trends: Cos straight-leg denim trousers A go-to for well-made wares, Cos is hard to beat when it comes to fashion finds at high street prices. These dark wash jeans are the perfect example, in a relaxed straight-leg cut that’s long in length with a sleek structure. Shop Cos straight-leg denim trousers, £69 BUY NOW

XXL slouchy

Levi’s XL flood jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Levi XL flood jeans White jeans make a subtle yet impactful change from the blue styles already hanging in our wardrobes, and this Levi’s pair is certainly making a statement. In a voluminous wide-legged fit, they take up a lot of space yet look effortlessly cool in doing so. Shop Levi XL flood jeans, £110 BUY NOW

Mother of Pearl Chloe long stonewash jeans A/W22 jeans trends: Mother of Pearl Chloe long stonewash jeans At first sight, these jeans may look plain and simple, but on closer inspection, there’s a lot going on. With an exaggerated slouchy fit, block blue colour and large gold-tone decorative button fly, it’s the subtle touches that make this pair stand out. Shop Mother of Pearl Chloe long stonewash jeans, £250 BUY NOW

Asos Design Curve high rise ‘relaxed’ dad jeans in light wash A/W22 jeans trends: Asos Design Curve high rise relaxed dad jeans in light wash Classed as a relaxed dad jean, this Asos pair is certainly laid-back. The light stone wash is again bringing an old-school feel while the loose-fitting cut lends itself to being paired with a tighter top to play with proportions. Shop Asos Design Curve high rise ‘relaxed’ dad jeans in light wash, £26 BUY NOW

