Autumn fashion 2022: “I’m a fashion editor and this is my go-to comfy autumn outfit”
Forget faffing around with barely-there fashions in the colder months, this is the fashion editor-approved way of staying warm and snuggly without scrimping on style.
I have one rule when it comes to dressing: one must never be cold. There’s a belief on the continent that we Brits are resolutely bad at dressing for the weather, but it’s not an adage that could ever be applied to me. Rather, it’s in the swaddling confines of cosy layers that I find the most comfort.
Autumn’s that deliciously in-between season, where it’s not yet cold enough to dust off the puffers but not warm enough anymore to forget a jacket altogether. It’s a sartorial Rubik’s cube of sorts, but one that’s easy enough to solve. My solution? A triple whammy of an outfit that I rinse and repeat until the weather truly turns its back on us all.
I start with a boxy jacket. My preference is a blazer, and I have a selection of three thrifted ones that I alternate between, but The Frankie Shop and Arket have equally viable options. For those who steer clear of blazers, employ the virtues of a boxy coat instead. The trick is to keep the jacket’s silhouette oversized, as though you rummaged for it in somebody else’s wardrobe.
I then add a crewneck jumper. My favourites are Marks & Spencer’s cuddly cashmere jumpers, which come in every conceivable colour, give you change from £90 and last for ages if you care for them properly. On days when there’s more of a bite in the air, I’ll throw on a long-sleeved vest underneath.
Finally, I tie the best autumn outfit of all together with a pair of wide-legged jeans. I alternate between my Remain Birger Christensen indigo-toned flares, but Hippish Vintage, which has an outpost on Hackney’s Broadway Market, has vintage Levi’s 501s for as little as £30.
It’s the combination of these three silhouettes when paired together that enables this to really sing, and the best part is they can exist as part of a capsule wardrobe that you can alternate through for the rest of the year too. Just keep your jumpers snuggly, your jeans flared and your blazers boxy and the rest will take care of itself.
