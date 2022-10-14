I have one rule when it comes to dressing: one must never be cold. There’s a belief on the continent that we Brits are resolutely bad at dressing for the weather, but it’s not an adage that could ever be applied to me. Rather, it’s in the swaddling confines of cosy layers that I find the most comfort.

Autumn’s that deliciously in-between season, where it’s not yet cold enough to dust off the puffers but not warm enough anymore to forget a jacket altogether. It’s a sartorial Rubik’s cube of sorts, but one that’s easy enough to solve. My solution? A triple whammy of an outfit that I rinse and repeat until the weather truly turns its back on us all.