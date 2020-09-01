Given the global pandemic that has changed our lives unlike anything we have ever known before, you could be forgiven for forgetting we are about to enter into a new fashion season. So much has changed since the Stylist fashion team were packed onto a bench (imagine!) at Paris Fashion Week watching Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton round up the final shows of fashion month. Back then coronavirus was but a conversation, one that forced some press and buyers to remain at home instead of head out on the trail of shows. For the many of us who remained, coronavirus was still just a potential problem – we had no idea of the circumstances it would leave us in or the huge challenges and changes the fashion industry would go on to face.

As we entered a global shut down just days after returning from Paris Fashion Week, all hopes of the season ahead vanished. Instead of the sweetness of summer dressing, we have lived in a rotation of comfort via matching tracksuits, leggings, loungewear and easy-to-wear dresses that required minimum styling. When we have stretched ourselves to put on something that didn’t have an elasticated waistband, even if it was sitting in the park with friends, there was a collective reminder of fashion’s transformative power. That it can pick you up and dust you off in the swoosh of a chiffon dress, it can give structure and poise with a pair of balloon sleeves and it can bring you joy in even the darkest of days with an injection of something bright and playful. With all of the inactivity, potential boredom and restrictions we have encountered in the last few months, we are reminded that fashion has had an important role in making us feel purposeful.

You may also like 7 fashion editor hacks to look after your clothes (including steaming instead of ironing)

With that in mind, we are casting our minds back to the promise that the autumn/winter 2020 season brought to us in February. In a continuation from the past two years, one trend was still undeniably prevalent as sustainability continues to be the biggest conversation in the industry. Designers continue to move away from the pendulum of trends that once dictated our wardrobes, instead opting for longer life pieces, extension of their previous aesthetic which gives both power to the brand and power to the consumer in feeling that they are still wearing a stylish offering.

Once more the season was loosely divided into fantasy and reality. There were those looks where dresses seemed to be bursting with tulle, sequins, feather and volume (we see you, Balenciaga) providing that all-important escapism through fashion. In contrast there was the reoccurring realness that designers have been serving season after season that saw some of the most wearable trends hit the catwalk: checks, suiting and leather. Then there’s always that one trend that takes us all by surprise and for autumn/winter 2020 that was red. So much red. The colour permeated the season coming up in every major city with an offering by every major designer. With those overarching themes in mind, we have rounded up the most wearable and – more importantly – the most shoppable trends of the autumn/winter 2020 season.

Seeing Red When someone asks you, “What’s the colour of the season?” with zero hesitation you can respond with red. Fire engine red to be precise. With sequins. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli set the Valentino catwalk on fire with a body-skimming sequin column dress worn by model Adut Akech; similarly Christopher Kane tied a big bow on his sequin dress and Bottega Veneta teamed its twinkling red dress offering with stomping red boots. Be prepared to inject the brightest hue into your wardrobe this season.

Bottega Veneta autumn/ winter 2020

Christopher Kane autumn/ winter 2020

Valentino autumn/ winter 2020

L.K. Bennett The perfect everyday knit crafted from extra-fine merino wool in tomato red with look great with a slip skirt for a cheerful pop of colour during the autumn and winter months. Shop jumper, £95, L.K. Bennett BUY NOW

Check It Tonal dressing definitely dominated most autumn/winter 2020 collections (with the exception of red). Checks – whether they’re plaid, tartan, gingham, Prince of Wales or houndstooth – however, have made a welcome return for the colder months. An easy-to-wear print, checks will made an easy addition to any wardrobe whether that be in the form of skirt, blazer, trousers or dresses. At Burberry, checks were clashed with more checks, Gucci went full heritage with the pattern and Alexander McQueen gave tartan a modern edge. Cher Horowitz, watch out.

Burberry autumn/ winter 2020

Dior autumn/ winter 2020

Gucci autumn/ winter 2020

Matrix Moment Let Keanu Reeves be your inspiration this season as The Matrix movement continues on. Balenciaga, Alberta Ferreti, Hermès and Fendi provided a full-on Neo display with black leather coats of varying proportions, while Preen and Prada injected some colour into their leathers. Saint Laurent served vinyl look after vinyl look that covered everything from dresses to suits and Stella McCartney brought a fluidity to her shapes. Bring a polished element to your look with a little leather.

Balenciaga autumn/ winter 2020

Alexander McQueen autumn/ winter 2020

Alberta Ferretti autumn/ winter 2020

Arket A blazer but make it The Matrix. Leave it to Arket to give this tricky trend a chic edge. Shop blazer, £290, Arket BUY NOW

Belted Blazer Suiting is a catwalk constant, but even then it has gone through different iterations over the season. For autumn/winter 2020 the look is more structured than the fluid pieces we have come to know, with an emphasis on skirt suits. Lifting the oversized suit into a more feminine framework via a belted blazer, Prada, Miu Miu, McQueen and Michael Kors all sported this new look and we are into it.

Michael Kors autumn/ winter 2020

Prada autumn/ winter 2020

Chloé autumn/ winter 2020

& Other Stories & Other Stories brings a retro feel to their belted blazer offering. For serious 80s vibes team yours with vintage wash denim and heels. Shop blazer, £165, & Other Stories BUY NOW

Cos A neat but versatile blazer, Cos brings an element of Neo into this wardrobe staple. Buy now and keep forever. Shop blazer, £290, Cos BUY NOW

Stomp Around A non-mover in the fashion charts, stomping boots have secured themselves as the accessory du jour for another season. Of course there are other options for those less willing to stomp (see over-the-knee), but for those committing to this trend, think the angrier the better. Balenciaga, Off-White and Versace opted for stomping boots of the Wellington order, while Bottega Veneta continued their winning streak of best stomper boots.

Bottega Veneta autumn/ winter 2020

Dior autumn/ winter 2020

Versace autumn/ winter 2020

Knitted Dresses An unexpected addition to the list of trends you are going to want to shop from is the knitted dress. Thanks to his show-stopping catwalks set in an idyllic part of the South of France, Jacquemus has created a frenzy around the humble knitted dress. Often maxi in length and with a slit up the side, these dressed can be either loose or fitted. Pair yours with a pair of stomper boots for an easy autumn/winter 2020.

Jacquemus autumn/ winter 2020

Jil Sander autumn/ winter 2020

Bottega Veneta autumn/ winter 2020

Jacquemus If it’s the real deal you’re after, snap up Jacquemus’ runway dress fast. Wear yours now with tan sandals and in the months to come with stomper boots. Shop dress, £440, Jacquemus BUY NOW

Mango Go all-out cosy in Mango oversized knitted dress. For an effortless look wear yours with a camel coat and ankle boots. Shop dress, £35.99, Mango BUY NOW