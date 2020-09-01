As we enter a new season, we have rounded up the most shoppable catwalk trends to invest in now and wear all season.
Given the global pandemic that has changed our lives unlike anything we have ever known before, you could be forgiven for forgetting we are about to enter into a new fashion season. So much has changed since the Stylist fashion team were packed onto a bench (imagine!) at Paris Fashion Week watching Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton round up the final shows of fashion month. Back then coronavirus was but a conversation, one that forced some press and buyers to remain at home instead of head out on the trail of shows. For the many of us who remained, coronavirus was still just a potential problem – we had no idea of the circumstances it would leave us in or the huge challenges and changes the fashion industry would go on to face.
As we entered a global shut down just days after returning from Paris Fashion Week, all hopes of the season ahead vanished. Instead of the sweetness of summer dressing, we have lived in a rotation of comfort via matching tracksuits, leggings, loungewear and easy-to-wear dresses that required minimum styling. When we have stretched ourselves to put on something that didn’t have an elasticated waistband, even if it was sitting in the park with friends, there was a collective reminder of fashion’s transformative power. That it can pick you up and dust you off in the swoosh of a chiffon dress, it can give structure and poise with a pair of balloon sleeves and it can bring you joy in even the darkest of days with an injection of something bright and playful. With all of the inactivity, potential boredom and restrictions we have encountered in the last few months, we are reminded that fashion has had an important role in making us feel purposeful.
With that in mind, we are casting our minds back to the promise that the autumn/winter 2020 season brought to us in February. In a continuation from the past two years, one trend was still undeniably prevalent as sustainability continues to be the biggest conversation in the industry. Designers continue to move away from the pendulum of trends that once dictated our wardrobes, instead opting for longer life pieces, extension of their previous aesthetic which gives both power to the brand and power to the consumer in feeling that they are still wearing a stylish offering.
You may also like
H&M x Sandra Mansour collection out now: “It’s a dream come true”
Once more the season was loosely divided into fantasy and reality. There were those looks where dresses seemed to be bursting with tulle, sequins, feather and volume (we see you, Balenciaga) providing that all-important escapism through fashion. In contrast there was the reoccurring realness that designers have been serving season after season that saw some of the most wearable trends hit the catwalk: checks, suiting and leather. Then there’s always that one trend that takes us all by surprise and for autumn/winter 2020 that was red. So much red. The colour permeated the season coming up in every major city with an offering by every major designer.
With those overarching themes in mind, we have rounded up the most wearable and – more importantly – the most shoppable trends of the autumn/winter 2020 season.
Seeing Red
When someone asks you, “What’s the colour of the season?” with zero hesitation you can respond with red. Fire engine red to be precise. With sequins. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli set the Valentino catwalk on fire with a body-skimming sequin column dress worn by model Adut Akech; similarly Christopher Kane tied a big bow on his sequin dress and Bottega Veneta teamed its twinkling red dress offering with stomping red boots. Be prepared to inject the brightest hue into your wardrobe this season.
Boden
If a sequin red dress seems a bit much, ease yourself into this trend with a pair of pillar box red tailored trousers.
New Look
Make this red slip dress with now with a throw on denim jacket and trainers and for the winter months with a layered in roll neck and leather jacket.
Simone Rocha
For those looking for a splash of colour to add to their look, Simone Rocha’s cult earrings are your must-have addition. Pair with a simple black dress for a stand-out look.
Norma Kamali
A dress for an occasion, this Nora Kamali fluted dress will see you through this season and beyond.
L.K. Bennett
The perfect everyday knit crafted from extra-fine merino wool in tomato red with look great with a slip skirt for a cheerful pop of colour during the autumn and winter months.
Check It
Tonal dressing definitely dominated most autumn/winter 2020 collections (with the exception of red). Checks – whether they’re plaid, tartan, gingham, Prince of Wales or houndstooth – however, have made a welcome return for the colder months. An easy-to-wear print, checks will made an easy addition to any wardrobe whether that be in the form of skirt, blazer, trousers or dresses. At Burberry, checks were clashed with more checks, Gucci went full heritage with the pattern and Alexander McQueen gave tartan a modern edge. Cher Horowitz, watch out.
Next
Welcome checks into your wardrobe with a transitional piece like this long-line shirt cum jacket from Next. Team yours with neutral denim for a laid-back look.
& Other Stories
Serving up a more neutral check, & Other Stories’ belted jacket will work best when part of a tonal look. Think washed white denim a crisp T-shirt and box-fresh trainers.
Ganni
Go bold in Ganni’s bright take on the check trend. With its playful collar detail and gingham print, this dress will add joy to any occasion.
Shop dress, £325, Ganni
J.W. Anderson
J.W. Anderson brings his usual quirk to this trend via an asymmetric Team it with a silk blouse and metallic accessories for an irreverent twist.
Hush
For those wanting a traditional take on checks, add this Hush coat to your wardrobe now.
Matrix Moment
Let Keanu Reeves be your inspiration this season as The Matrix movement continues on. Balenciaga, Alberta Ferreti, Hermès and Fendi provided a full-on Neo display with black leather coats of varying proportions, while Preen and Prada injected some colour into their leathers. Saint Laurent served vinyl look after vinyl look that covered everything from dresses to suits and Stella McCartney brought a fluidity to her shapes. Bring a polished element to your look with a little leather.
Arket
A blazer but make it The Matrix. Leave it to Arket to give this tricky trend a chic edge.
WEEKDAY
Coming in at that sweet midi spot, Weekday’s leather skirt work for all occasion day or night. Try yours with a tucked in T-shirt and a cardigan.
Zara
The catwalks saw a rise in the popularity of coloured leather as well as the classic black. Try these Zara trousers with an oversized shirt.
Shop trousers, £29.99, Zara
H&M
Get ahead of the trend by taking on H&M’s leather dress now with layered gold necklaces and barely there sandals.
Marks & Spencer
Tick off two trends in one with Marks & Spencer’s belted brown leather shirt jacket. For an effortless day time look, team yours with straight-leg trousers.
Belted Blazer
Suiting is a catwalk constant, but even then it has gone through different iterations over the season. For autumn/winter 2020 the look is more structured than the fluid pieces we have come to know, with an emphasis on skirt suits. Lifting the oversized suit into a more feminine framework via a belted blazer, Prada, Miu Miu, McQueen and Michael Kors all sported this new look and we are into it.
French Connection
Whether you opt to wear this two piece together or as separates, rest assured it stand the test of time in your wardrobe long after this season has come to an end.
Weekday
A oversized piece cut in a slightly masculine fit, this power-dressing blazer is a contemporary classic.
Simply Be
Belted blazer, check. Red, check. This Simply Be blazer is a must-have for the season ahead.
& Other Stories
& Other Stories brings a retro feel to their belted blazer offering. For serious 80s vibes team yours with vintage wash denim and heels.
Cos
A neat but versatile blazer, Cos brings an element of Neo into this wardrobe staple. Buy now and keep forever.
Stomp Around
A non-mover in the fashion charts, stomping boots have secured themselves as the accessory du jour for another season. Of course there are other options for those less willing to stomp (see over-the-knee), but for those committing to this trend, think the angrier the better. Balenciaga, Off-White and Versace opted for stomping boots of the Wellington order, while Bottega Veneta continued their winning streak of best stomper boots.
Mango
Mango’s cream stomper boots are set to be a high-street sell out. Grab yours fast.
Office
Re-imagining the classic Chelsea boot silhouette with a chunky rugged rubber sole, try these Office boots in place of your last-season hiking boots.
Topshop
A fashion-forward take on the trend, these animal print stomper boots from Topshop are for the brave. Wear yours a slip dress for a nostalgic look.
Russell & Bromley
Russell & Bromley have fused the classic chelsea boot aesthetic with biker boot vibes. This durable style can be teamed with jeans or create a contrast by wearing with a dress.
Knitted Dresses
An unexpected addition to the list of trends you are going to want to shop from is the knitted dress. Thanks to his show-stopping catwalks set in an idyllic part of the South of France, Jacquemus has created a frenzy around the humble knitted dress. Often maxi in length and with a slit up the side, these dressed can be either loose or fitted. Pair yours with a pair of stomper boots for an easy autumn/winter 2020.
Zara
For those wanting to dip their toes into this trend, try out this black Zara button-down dress with trainers.
Staud
Staud’s half-and-half dress works equally well as a midi dress or longline cardigan. Made from ribbed stretch-knit in a white and brown colourway, style yours with ankle boots.
MaxMara
In a classic MaxMara camel colourway, this in an investment piece as much as it is a piece for this season.
Jacquemus
If it’s the real deal you’re after, snap up Jacquemus’ runway dress fast. Wear yours now with tan sandals and in the months to come with stomper boots.
Mango
Go all-out cosy in Mango oversized knitted dress. For an effortless look wear yours with a camel coat and ankle boots.
Shop dress, £35.99, Mango
Images: Courtesy of brands / Getty