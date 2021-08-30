While the weather might take a turn for the worse, our fashion should do the total opposite. This winter, it’s about embracing the optimism of fashion being back again; dopamine dressing, if you will. It’s about ripping up the sartorial rule book and dressing yourself with pieces that spark pure and unadulterated joy for you, and you only.

It seemed particularly poignant that, as brands threw their weight behind a return to full-throttle fashion, in-person shows also made a return at the autumn/winter collections after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White returned with a bang after 14 months with a splashy colour-filled collection, while Riccardo Tisci similarly unveiled his more-is-more metallic-infused in-person offering at Burberry, which was a love letter to strong women – those “warriors” who aren’t afraid to “challenge expectations”.

Stella McCartney, who unveiled her autumn/winter 2021 collection during a presentation at the Tate Modern, drew inspiration for it from the phrase D is for Desire from the McCartney A to Z Manifesto. “[The] pieces reflect a collective yearning to dress up and go out – pairing heritage, glamour and sport to joyfully elevate the norm with extravagance and opulence,” she said of the collection in her show notes.

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves. Nature is healing, fashion is back, these are the autumn/winter 2021 trends to embrace in the upcoming months.