After two long and arduous years of you-know-what, the writing is on the wall, or should I say the clothes, that fashion is very much back.

And not the sort of sad slobwear we’ve become accustomed to throwing on daily, but rather a real and true fashion display. The pre-pandemic pendulum has finally begun to swing back towards normality, and for fashion lovers, that means getting dressed (and, indeed, getting dressed up) is monstrously back in vogue.

The denizens of the front rows throughout the most recent fashion month – during which brands unveiled their autumn/winter 2022 collections – have set the sartorial bar higher than ever. Colours are exuberant, bubbling and bursting with personality; textures are loud and proud, shimmying and shaking with amplified veracity; tops, dresses and skirts alike are smaller and more flesh-flashing than ever before. We’re finally out of hibernation, and brands are imploring us to use our clothes to signal just that.