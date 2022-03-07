Your bumper guide to the autumn/winter 2022 trends you’ll *actually* want to wear this year
From the return of the 00s favourite dress to the rise of après-ski chic, the autumn/winter 2022 collections have been awash with inspirational cues.
After two long and arduous years of you-know-what, the writing is on the wall, or should I say the clothes, that fashion is very much back.
And not the sort of sad slobwear we’ve become accustomed to throwing on daily, but rather a real and true fashion display. The pre-pandemic pendulum has finally begun to swing back towards normality, and for fashion lovers, that means getting dressed (and, indeed, getting dressed up) is monstrously back in vogue.
The denizens of the front rows throughout the most recent fashion month – during which brands unveiled their autumn/winter 2022 collections – have set the sartorial bar higher than ever. Colours are exuberant, bubbling and bursting with personality; textures are loud and proud, shimmying and shaking with amplified veracity; tops, dresses and skirts alike are smaller and more flesh-flashing than ever before. We’re finally out of hibernation, and brands are imploring us to use our clothes to signal just that.
The mood at the shows has been a collective sigh of relief; a unified display of embracing all of the fun and frivolity that so many look to fashion for. Julia Fox opening the show for LaQuan Smith in New York set the bar high – and tongues wagging – while Rixo’s Great Gatsby-inspired display at London’s Goldsmith’s Hall was the footloose and fancy-free reminder we needed that, after so long spent in a sartorial hinterland, the time is nigh to have fun once more. These are a few of the autumn/winter 2022 trends that we’re betting everybody will be wearing once summer shutters its doors.
Après-ski chic
It’s finally alpine’s time to shine if the autumn/winter 2022 collections are anything to go by. XXL snow boots were a mainstay of buzzy brand Poster Girl’s London Fashion Week debut, which was met with anything but a chilly reception, while fellow Londoner House of Sunny carved out a space in its offering for a similar style boot in all of its fuzzy and furry glory.
Copenhagen Fashion Week staples Wood Wood and Holzweiler went off-piste with their riffs on après-skiwear. The former made the case for the return of long johns (yes, really), while Holzweiler paired its chunky XXL woollen scarves, mittens and fisherman hats with barely-there slip dresses. The best part about Holzweiler’s take on the rise of alpine shine? All of its pieces are now available to rent in an effort to reduce its footprint. This is a seasonal love-in that’s both ice-cold and seriously cool.
The babydoll is back
The humble babydoll dress, which appeared to be banished from style circles at the turn of the millennium, featured prominently in the autumn/winter 2022 shows. LVMH prize winner Nensi Dojaka, whose show was presented in London to an audience of jaw-dropped fashion editors, instigated the return of the retro silhouette in the form of a blush-toned negligee style, while fellow homegrown names similarly got the babydoll memo.
The silhouette shimmied its way back into the collective style conscious at both Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha, for whom frothy dresses are a mainstay. Nensi’s are tiny, Molly’s are frothy and Simone’s are inky, but once the sun sets on summer, the diktat is clear: the babydoll dress is back with a bang, warts and all.
Snake your thing
While it’s no secret that fashion has metabolised animal prints with a voracious appetite, one in particular seems to have been sidelined until now: snake print. The once much-maligned texture slithered its way into the autumn/winter 2022 collections in the form of beige biker jackets at Saks Potts, raspberry minis at Ganni and chartreuse two-pieces at Rejina Pyo’s dinner-to-dancefloor-ready offering.
More laid-back than leopard but imbued with more personality than tiger, snake prints are an upbeat – without being offbeat – texture and is long overdue a return to the centrefold. Come slither!
Denim on denim
The instruction on denim was clear across the board at fashion month: the more denim, the merrier. At Priya Ahluwalia’s London Fashion Week debut, elevated denim assumed the form of a three-piece hat, waistcoat and jeans outfit, while Conner Ives’ inaugural show made the case for the pelvic region being the new erogenous zone thanks to ab-flashing denim smock tops.
Extra points are awarded to those that dare to bare in denim à la Diesel’s glorified denim belt skirt in its autumn/winter collection, which undoubtedly took its cues from Britney and Xtina circa 2000. The more (or less?), the merrier.
Head gear
We might have reached peak saturation of covering our faces with masks (maskne, anyone?), but designers across the board predicted the covering of our heads once the temperatures tumble come winter. In Paris, Coperni added hoods to its cable-knitted jumpers; in New York, LaQuan Smith balanced jewel-toned fuzzy toppers on top of its models’ heads, while in London, Connor Ives nonchalantly covered their hair with 00s-inspired bandanas, lending a whole new meaning to the term head gear. You’ll be taking your hats off to this revival in no time at all.
