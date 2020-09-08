The cardigan is back, and there’s a fresh new way to style it

Ever get the feeling you’re having déjà vu? Us too. This was exactly our thought when we spotted cardigans all over the ‘new in’ sections for yet another year. That’s right, the knitwear of choice for those with a free bus pass has been gracing the most fashionable of women already on Instagram, and they all have one thing in common (no, not pockets made for Custard Creams), cardigans are all being worn as a top.

Cher and Dionne wouldn’t be seen without a cardigan on Clueless in the 90s, then there was even Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Belair who shoulder-robed one at all times. Now, the nostalgic way to wear a cardigan is done up as a top and we’re embracing the look with open arms.

Designers including Shrimps and Wales Bonner have versions you’ll hold onto for a lifetime. Then the high street heroes at H&M and Arket have dropped new styles that will convert anyone into a cosy cardie.