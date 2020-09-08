The cardigan is back, and there’s a fresh new way to style it

Knitwear season is here, and the humble cardigan is taking centre stage for autumn in a whole new way…

Ever get the feeling you’re having déjà vu? Us too. This was exactly our thought when we spotted cardigans all over the ‘new in’ sections for yet another year. That’s right, the knitwear of choice for those with a free bus pass has been gracing the most fashionable of women already on Instagram, and they all have one thing in common (no, not pockets made for Custard Creams), cardigans are all being worn as a top. 

Cher and Dionne wouldn’t be seen without a cardigan on Clueless in the 90s, then there was even Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Belair who shoulder-robed one at all times. Now, the nostalgic way to wear a cardigan is done up as a top and we’re embracing the look with open arms. 

Designers including Shrimps and Wales Bonner have versions you’ll hold onto for a lifetime. Then the high street heroes at H&M and Arket have dropped new styles that will convert anyone into a cosy cardie.

From v-neck iterations done up and tucked into jeans, to round-neck styles left open and rolled up. It’s all about making the knit work hard in your wardrobe as a layering tool, and now a sleek separate.

Continue to see how to style cardigans as a top, along with the best styles to snap up during the impending chill.

street style of cardigan
Belt a cardigan for extra kudos

Go for a slightly longer style down to the hips, leave the last few buttons undone and belt at the waist. The result? Autumn outfit perfection – as above. 

Street style of yellow cardigan
Leave the top buttons undone to keep it cool

Cardigans look a million dollars with leather (real or faux) trousers. Fact. Instantly making the most simple of knits look premium, it’s an easy tip to keep in mind. 

Go for a round-neck style and keep slightly undone for a relaxed vibe. 

Not just for trousers, the cardigan can also be worn as a top with a maxi skirt too. Yes, that’s right, maxi skirts are officially back this year, too. Wear with your trusty summer sandals for now and switch to chunky boots when it gets cooler. 

Street style of cardigan and blazer
Style with a blazer for a luxe look

Instead of adding a roll-neck or a classic T-shirt under a blazer, try a cardigan. Do up all the buttons on a v-neck style and layer it with an oversized blazer for a whole new spin on a classic. 

Note: mixing different shades of the same colour is the new tonal trend to try out. 

