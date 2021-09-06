8 back-to-work buys for September from independent brands

September always has a back-to-school vibe even if it’s been years since you last sat in a classroom – and 2021 is no different. With many people heading back to the office this month after the summer holidays and a pandemic-induced WFH marathon, we’ve rounded up some of the bestselling buys from The Drop by Stylist that will help you ease back into office life, whether you’re returning full-time or adapting to hybrid working.