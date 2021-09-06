The Drop: back to work: 6/9/21
Fashion

8 back-to-work buys for September from independent brands

From monogrammed notebooks to an acupressure aromatherapy kit that will help you recover from a stressful commute, here are eight buys to help with the return to work.

September always has a back-to-school vibe even if it’s been years since you last sat in a classroom – and 2021 is no different. With many people heading back to the office this month after the summer holidays and a pandemic-induced WFH marathon, we’ve rounded up some of the bestselling buys from The Drop by Stylist that will help you ease back into office life, whether you’re returning full-time or adapting to hybrid working. 

  • Green & Spring Revitalise Room & Surface Spray

    Green & Spring Revitalise Room and Surface Spray
    If you’re heading back to the office and looking for an easy way to anti-bac your desk and/or train or bus seat without going full Naomi-Campbell-on-a-plane, Green & Spring’s room and surface spray is here for you. Spray onto every in-use surface – desk, keyboard, mouse, phone – to leave your space clean and smelling fresh.

    Shop Green & Spring revitalise room & surface spray, £9

  • Wake Cup Personalised Bamboo Coffee Cup

    Wake Cup Personalised Bamboo Coffee Cup
    With free personalisation and exclusive to The Drop by Stylist, the Wake Cup’s design is made from sustainably sourced bamboo. Stylish, sustainable and lightweight, this durable coffee cup has an insulated interior which will keep your coffee hot for an hour plus the leak-proof lid and snap top ensure there are no pesky spillages when you’re on the way to work.

    Shop Wake Cup personalised bamboo coffee cup, £20

  • Fawn & Thistle Grr Power Daily Planner & Notebook Set

    The Drop: Fawn & Thistle Planner and Notebook
    The Grr Power wildcat planner and notebook has been designed by the team to be a useful daily planner – something practical but also fun. Every page has sections for the date and day, a to-do-list, emails, notes, a daily timetable, your daily reward and a water tracker.

    Shop Fawn & Thistle grr daily planner & notebook set, £18.50

  • Scentered Acupressure Foot Mat & Mindful Aromatherapy Balm

    Scentered Aromatherapy Balm
    If post-lockdown commutes and venturing out in heels again have played havoc on your feet and stress levels, we can relate. Scentered’s acupressure foot mat and aromatherapy balm bundle, exclusive to The Drop by Stylist, are the soothing dream team that only requires five minutes to work their magic.

    Shop Scentered acupressure foot mat & aromatherapy balm, £29.50

  • Cupple Twist Together Reusable Cup and Bottle

    Cupple Cup + Bottle
    Founded by cousins Amanda and Eve, the unique twist-together design houses a lidded, insulated coffee cup in the body of a roomy stainless steel water bottle, making it perfect to take to work.

    Shop Cupple twist together reusable cup and bottle, £39.50

  • Martha Brook Personalised Vegan Leather Notebook

    Martha Brook Personalised Leather Notebook
    Handmade in the UK with a soft leather-effect cover, plain pages for maximum versatility and an elastic wrap-around band to keep everything in place, the only thing left to do is choose which of the five chic colours is your favourite.

    Shop Martha Brook personalised vegan leather notebook, £15.95

  • Kind Bag 'Hackney' Backpack with Free Reusable Shopping Bag

    Kind Bag Mini Bag Bundle
    Micro crossbody bags have been invaluable for post-lockdown life, but hybrid working calls for something a little more substantial. “Large enough to fit your laptop (and even a change of clothes), the multi-pocketed style adds a welcome splash of colour to your everyday look - the burnt orange gets my vote” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion features editor.

    Shop Kind Bag ‘Hackney’ backpack with free reusable shopping bag, £75

  • Sloane Stationery Clever Pencils

    Sloane Stationery Clever Pencils
    Sloane Stationery’s Clever Pencils are here to cheer up your work space, make a lovely gift for a friend (the etched in slogans are guaranteed to give a chuckle) or simply get your sketching creativity flowing. 

    Shop Sloane Stationery clever pencils, £15

