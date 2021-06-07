To say last night’s Bafta TV awards were a pretty big deal would be an understatement.

Not only has the last year been a big one for TV – the small screen has provided some much-needed distraction from everything that’s happened over the last 12 months – but after a year of virtual ceremonies, yesterday’s Bafta awards saw many of TV’s biggest names coming together in one place to celebrate a landmark year.

And of course, this meant there were plenty of major fashion moments to unpick, too, particularly from the likes of Michaela Coel, Lydia West and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.