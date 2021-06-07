Bafta TV awards 2021: the best fashion moments from the red carpet
After last year’s virtual ceremony, the red carpet was back in full force last night at the 2021 Bafta TV awards – and it did not disappoint.
To say last night’s Bafta TV awards were a pretty big deal would be an understatement.
Not only has the last year been a big one for TV – the small screen has provided some much-needed distraction from everything that’s happened over the last 12 months – but after a year of virtual ceremonies, yesterday’s Bafta awards saw many of TV’s biggest names coming together in one place to celebrate a landmark year.
And of course, this meant there were plenty of major fashion moments to unpick, too, particularly from the likes of Michaela Coel, Lydia West and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.
Here’s our pick of just some of the best red carpet outfits from the 2021 Bafta TV awards.
Vick Hope
TV and radio presenter Vick Hope, who co-hosted the Bafta red carpet alongside Stacey Dooley, opted for a glamorous black Bevsa dress which she paired with a collection of gold rings, necklaces and hair cuffs.
Stacey Dooley
Stacey Dooley paired her ruched satin dress from Halpern with a pair of black stilettos adorned with a sparkling square detail.
Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander debuted two incredible looks at the awards show; first, a matching yellow snake-effect jacket and trouser combo (as pictured above) to perform his hit song Starstruck, and later, a red carpet look from Ludovid de Saint Sernin’s AW 2021 collection.
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Netflix’s Criminal, looked incredible in her Bottega Veneta dress and contrasting green shoes.
Rakie Ayola
Rakie Ayola, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in BBC’s Anthony, wore a pale pink dress from Bora Aksu SS21.
Bimini Bon Boulash
Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash opted for an emerald green gown with sculpted shoulders designed and made by a trio of students from the London fashion school Central Saint Martins.
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Famalam’s Gbemisola Ikumelo wore a bespoke Edeline Lee gown for the evening.
AJ Odudu
The co-host of the Baftas online red carpet live show AJ Odudu took to the red carpet wearing a red, feather-clad dress by Vietnamese designer, Tran Hung.
Nicola Coughlan
Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan took to the carpet in a neon orange dress courtesy of Valentino, which came complete with a 1950s-esque circle skirt and puffed sleeves. She finished the look with jewellery from Vashi.
Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton, who is one of the guest presenters at tonight’s ceremony, took to the carpet in a flowing Zimmerman dress.
Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, who took home two awards, dazzled in a dramatic black cut-out gown by buzzy London label Maximilian which she amped up with chunky gold jewellery by Alighieri.
Golda Rosheuvel
Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel looked suitably regal in a dramatic Simone Rocha tulle dress embroidered with red roses and vines.
Aimee Lou Wood
Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, who won the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, wore a custom floral Miu Miu dress, which she paired with a classic beehive and silver earrings.
Lydia West
Fresh off of her success in Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, Lydia West opted for a glamorous black Loewe dress with open shoulders and puffy white sleeves, which she paired with a small black clutch.
Siena Kelly
Siena Kelly, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Channel 4’s Adult Material, wore a high-necked yellow and black spotted gown.
Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman looked seriously chic as she walked the carpet in a black tassell-adorned, poncho-style dress by Taller Marmo.
Paapa Essiedu
I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essidu paired his burnt orange Valentino suit with a white turtleneck jumper and shimmering sweater vest.
A'Whora
Drag Race UK star A’Whora brought a dose of glitz to the red carpet with this silver cut out dress doused in sequins and finished with pink and neon-yellow feathers.
Letitia Wright
Small Axe’s Letitia Wright wore a black collared mini Prada dress with diamond detailing and an array of delicate silver jewellery.
Ncuti Gatwa
Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa mixed up his classic black JW Anderson suit and white shirt combo with a gold necklace and statement belt that tied at the waist.
Rose Matafeo
Rose Matafeo, who recently wrote and starred in the BBC Three comedy Starstruck, walked the red carpet in a pale pink dress by Samantha Pleet.
Weruche Opia
I May Destroy You’s Weruche Opia took to the red carpet alongside her mother in a pink sequined dress with diamond-shaped cutouts.
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer looked effortlessly cool in her tailored top and trousers combo by earth-first designer Gabriela Hearst, which she wore with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
Billie Piper
Billie Piper’s black and pink Moschino mini, which she paired with a black smoky eye, a big, crimped ponytail and Ara Vartanian jewellery, delivered some serious rockstar vibes.
