Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood on the red carpet at the 2022 Bafta TV awards
Fashion

Bafta TV awards 2022: 11 of our favourite fashion moments from the red carpet

The stars have made their way to the red carpet once more for the Bafta TV awards – and the looks certainly did not disappoint.

Following in the footsteps of the film awards back in March, tonight will see the Bafta TV awards take place in person with a full audience for the first time in two years.

While there were still plenty of delights to be found on last year’s red carpet, many of the winners and nominees were forced to dial in via Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

This year, however, things are going full speed ahead at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the ceremony – hosted by comic Richard Ayoade – being attended by a full live audience.

Of course, one of our favourite parts of any awards ceremony is the red-carpet fashion – and this year’s line-up did not disappoint. 

Among the black and white ensembles – plenty of which were seen on last month’s film awards red carpet after attendees were asked to “dress respectfully” in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine – there were lots of spring-like hues, with bright splashes of purple, blue and green making their way onto the carpet.

Below, we’ve picked out a few of our favourite fashion moments from this year’s red carpet ahead of the televised awards ceremony later tonight. Happy scrolling! 

  • Nicola Coughlan

    Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at the 2022 Bafta TV awards
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Nicola Coughlan.

    Nicola Coughlan – known for her roles in both Bridgerton and Derry Girls – took to the carpet in an eye-catching purple gown which she paired with a sparkly ring and loose waves.

  • Rose Matafeo

    Rose Matafeo on the red carpet at the 2022 Bafta TV awards
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Rose Matafeo.

    There were plenty of metallic-toned looks on this year’s red carpet, and the outfit worn by Starstruck actor and creator Rose Matafeo was one of the best. 

  • Ncuti Gatwa

    Ncuti Gatwa on the red carpet at the Bafta TV awards
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Ncuti Gatwa.

    Appearing soon after it was announced that he would be taking over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa stepped out in a structured, open-chested blazer with matching black trousers and leather tassels over the top. 

  • Vick Hope

    Vick Hope on the red carpet at the Bafta TV awards
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Vick Hope.

    TV and radio presenter Vick Hope looked incredibly chic in a silver dress adorned with glistening tassles, which she paired with some statement silver earrings and a high bun. 

  • Olivia Colman

    Olivia Colman on the Bafta TV awards red carpet
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Olivia Colman.

    Fresh off of her cameo in Netflix’s Heartstopper, Olivia Colman took to the red carpet wearing a tailored black suit and some rather unique black and gold heels, which she showed off to photographers. Give them a google and you’ll see what we mean.

  • Aimee Lou Wood

    Aimee Lou Wood on the red carpet at the 2022 Bafta TV awards
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Aimee Lou Wood.

    Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood opted for an angelic white Christopher Kane dress, complimented perfectly by a pair of heeled silver sandals, a Tiffany & Co ring and earrings and natural makeup. 

  • Lydia West

    Lydia West on the Bafta TV awards red carpet
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Lydia West.

    It’s A Sin star Lydia West looked effortlessly chic in this off the shoulder black dress, which she paired with long black gloves and a sparkly clutch bag. 

  • Aisling Bea

    Aisling Bea on the red carpet at the 2022 Bafta TV awards
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Aisling Bea.

    This Way Up creator Aisling Bea spread some sartorial joy during her time on the red carpet with a beautiful textured blue dress, which was complemented by some gold hoops and black heels. 

  • Tanya Moodie

    Tanya Moodie on the Bafta TV awards red carpet
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Tanya Moodie.

    A Discovery Of Witches star Tanya Moodie stood out from the crowd with her long black lace dress and chunky platform shoes.  

  • Jodie Comer

    Jodie Comer Bafta TV red carpet
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Jodie Comer.

    Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer opted for a tailored black dress with a blazer-style top and slit at the bottom. 

  • Callum Scott Howells

    Callum Scott Howells on the Bafta TV awards red carpet
    2022 Bafta TV awards red carpet fashion: Callum Scott Howells.

    Callum Scott Howells – best known for his performance as Colin Morris-Jones in Channel 4’s It’s A Sin – wore a colourful suit combo finished off with a Valentino belt. 

Images: Getty