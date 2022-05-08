Following in the footsteps of the film awards back in March, tonight will see the Bafta TV awards take place in person with a full audience for the first time in two years.

While there were still plenty of delights to be found on last year’s red carpet, many of the winners and nominees were forced to dial in via Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year, however, things are going full speed ahead at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the ceremony – hosted by comic Richard Ayoade – being attended by a full live audience.