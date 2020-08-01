Bafta TV Awards 2020: here’s what the stars wore (not on the red carpet)
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Stacey Dooley, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Naomie Akie are just some of the stars who didn’t let lockdown stop them from celebrating the Bafta TV Awards 2020 in style.
The Bafta TV Awards took place last night (Friday 31 July) and things looked a little different this year. Because of the coronavirus lockdown, the event followed social distancing rules without having a red carpet or live audience. Winners also dialled in remotely to accept their prizes and share speeches.
But this didn’t stop nominees from getting dressed in award ceremony-worthy outfits.
Let’s take a look at what the stars wore to celebrate the Bafta TV Awards 2020…
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer might not have won the best leading actress category (Glenda Jackson won for her role in Elizabeth is Missing), but she had a winning glow in this photo shared on her Instagram feed.
Comer celebrated with a BBQ in the garden, wearing a flowing patchwork dress by London-based designer Duro Olowu.
Naomie Akie
The End of the F****** World actor Naomi Ackie gave her speech for winning best supporting actress over video call, wearing a hot pink jumpsuit by LA-based brand Staud Clothing.
In a relatable move on Instagram, she admitted to falling asleep next to an empty pizza box after the ceremony.
Stacey Dooley
Documentary maker Stacey Dooley was one of the few guests to actually attend the event. In an Instagram post, she revealed she got her dress “months ago”. And what a dress! The black design features a sweetheart neckline with a fitted silhouette and fishtail skirt.
Suranne Jones
Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones, who was nominated for best leading actress, wore a vintage inspired print dress by designer Clara Francis. She paired it with gold-rimmed Miu Miu platforms – because you don’t need the excuse of a red carpet wear such exquisite heels.
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Famalam star Gbemisola Ikumelo was nominated for best female comedy performance, but lost out to Fleabag’s Sian Clifford. That hardly matters, however, because she boasted one of the best looks of the night in this dramatic black gown.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
As well as debuting her new blonde highlights, Daisy Edgar-Jones turned up at the even wearing this beautiful Miu Miu dress. The simple black design with embellished bodice was perfectly paired with Jimmy Choo heels.
Nina Toussaint-White
Bodyguard actor Nina Toussaint-White presented an award at the event. She looked like a summer dream in this white Huishan Zhang dress, worn with Stuart Weitzman heels.
Emily Atack
Emily Atack turned to the highstreet for her Baftas outfit. The pastel short suit is from Reiss and you can find her strappy sandals at Dune.
Aisling Bea
This Way Up star Aisling Bea also attended the event. She wore a floor length, fitted black-and-white polka dot dress, teamed with green pointed heels.
Images: Getty