Baftas 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet

Anna Brech
See stars from Zoë Kravitz to Kate Middleton showcase their take on sustainable fashion at the 2020 Baftas.

The great and the good of cinema descended on London’s Covent Garden this evening for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.

The biggest night of the British film calendar saw female directors (Greta Gerwig) rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty (Scarlett Johansson) and actual royalty (Kate Middleton) – not forgetting actors who play royalty (Olivia Colman). 

Fashion-wise, stars rose to the challenge of this year’s sustainable fashion theme, from Zoe Kravitz in metallic Saint Laurent to Middleton, who recycled an eight-year-old McQueen dress for the occasion. 

Pink also sealed its credentials as the grownup colour of the moment, with Little Women actor Florence Pugh in a hot pink Dries Van Noten cape, and Johansson in bubblegum pink Versace. Meanwhile Renée Zellweger presented her spin on the trend in a baby pink Prada design.

Other nice touches included Margot Robbie’s whimsical lace Chanel neckline, and Colman’s sustainable diamond accessories – representing a bold leap forward with Swarovski’s first lab-grown stones.

Come immerse yourself in all the standout Bafta looks – as showcased by some of the industry’s most celebrated creative talent – right here:

  • Zoë Kravitz

  • Scarlett Johansson

  • Emilia Clarke

  • Olivia Colman

  • Margot Robbie

  • Naomie Harris

  • Florence Pugh

  • Naomi Ackie

  • Jessie Buckley

  • Renée Zellweger

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Baftas 2020

  • Lily-Rose Depp

  • Rooney Mara

  • Greta Gerwig

  • Saoirse Ronan

  • Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

  • Rebel Wilson

  • Charlize Theron

  • Joaquin Phoenix

  • Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant

  • Daisy Ridley

  • Robert De Niro

  • John Boyega

  • Aisling Bea

  • Laura Dern

  • Jodie Turner-Smith

  • Al Pacino

  • Gemma Whelan

Images: Getty

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

