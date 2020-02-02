Baftas 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet

The great and the good of cinema descended on London’s Covent Garden this evening for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.

The biggest night of the British film calendar saw female directors (Greta Gerwig) rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty (Scarlett Johansson) and actual royalty (Kate Middleton) – not forgetting actors who play royalty (Olivia Colman).

Fashion-wise, stars rose to the challenge of this year’s sustainable fashion theme, from Zoe Kravitz in metallic Saint Laurent to Middleton, who recycled an eight-year-old McQueen dress for the occasion.