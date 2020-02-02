Baftas 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet
- Anna Brech
See stars from Zoë Kravitz to Kate Middleton showcase their take on sustainable fashion at the 2020 Baftas.
The great and the good of cinema descended on London’s Covent Garden this evening for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.
The biggest night of the British film calendar saw female directors (Greta Gerwig) rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty (Scarlett Johansson) and actual royalty (Kate Middleton) – not forgetting actors who play royalty (Olivia Colman).
Fashion-wise, stars rose to the challenge of this year’s sustainable fashion theme, from Zoe Kravitz in metallic Saint Laurent to Middleton, who recycled an eight-year-old McQueen dress for the occasion.
Pink also sealed its credentials as the grownup colour of the moment, with Little Women actor Florence Pugh in a hot pink Dries Van Noten cape, and Johansson in bubblegum pink Versace. Meanwhile Renée Zellweger presented her spin on the trend in a baby pink Prada design.
Other nice touches included Margot Robbie’s whimsical lace Chanel neckline, and Colman’s sustainable diamond accessories – representing a bold leap forward with Swarovski’s first lab-grown stones.
Come immerse yourself in all the standout Bafta looks – as showcased by some of the industry’s most celebrated creative talent – right here:
Zoë Kravitz
Scarlett Johansson
Emilia Clarke
Olivia Colman
Margot Robbie
Naomie Harris
Florence Pugh
Naomi Ackie
Jessie Buckley
Renée Zellweger
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Lily-Rose Depp
Rooney Mara
Greta Gerwig
Saoirse Ronan
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Rebel Wilson
Charlize Theron
Joaquin Phoenix
Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant
Daisy Ridley
Robert De Niro
John Boyega
Aisling Bea
Laura Dern
Jodie Turner-Smith
Al Pacino
Gemma Whelan
