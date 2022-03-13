Live red carpet fashion is finally back, with the Baftas taking tonight in-person in London for the first time in two years.

Marking a departure from the days of outré glamour though, the sartorial mood of this evening’s affair is decidedly more sombre than previous years. Attendees were told to dress respectfully ahead of this evening’s event, with organisers warning them to avoid inappropriate and tone-deaf dressing amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The result was a red carpet awash with both black, a shade that’s both modest, muted and demure; and bright bursts of yellow, regarded by many as the Ukrainian national colour. Laura Whitmore, Ariana DeBose and Wunmi Mosaku were among those who embraced banana bright shades in a stylistic nod of solidarity with Ukraine.