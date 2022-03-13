Baftas 2022: the best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Lady Gaga to Naomi Campbell
From Lady Gaga to Naomi Campbell, the stars are out in force at this year’s in-person Bafta ceremony.
Live red carpet fashion is finally back, with the Baftas taking tonight in-person in London for the first time in two years.
Marking a departure from the days of outré glamour though, the sartorial mood of this evening’s affair is decidedly more sombre than previous years. Attendees were told to dress respectfully ahead of this evening’s event, with organisers warning them to avoid inappropriate and tone-deaf dressing amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The result was a red carpet awash with both black, a shade that’s both modest, muted and demure; and bright bursts of yellow, regarded by many as the Ukrainian national colour. Laura Whitmore, Ariana DeBose and Wunmi Mosaku were among those who embraced banana bright shades in a stylistic nod of solidarity with Ukraine.
Elsewhere, ensembles were similarly pared-back. Emerald Fennell opted for a navy velvet two-piece (complete with a white blouse, no less), while Alana Haim kept it cool in a floor-sweeping sage green gown. These are some of the best looks from tonight’s event.
Naomi Campbell
Wunmi Mosaku
Lady Gaga
Simone Ashley
Adwoa Aboah
Ariana DeBose
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Florence Pugh
Laura Whitmore
Alana Haim
Images: courtesy of Getty.