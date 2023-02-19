The biggest night for British cinema is here, in the form of the 2023 Baftas – AKA the 76th British Academy Film Awards.

We’ll have to wait and see which films take the big prizes and whose acceptance speeches will make us weep, but in the meantime, the red carpet is open and we can all gawk at what our favourite famous people are wearing for the big moment.

From Viola Davis sparkling in purple to Gwendoline Christie going for full-on goth glamour (inspired by Wednesday, perhaps?), here’s our pick of the best looks from the night.