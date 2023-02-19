Baftas 2023: All the best celebrity looks from the red carpet
The 2023 Baftas are finally here, and we’re watching the red carpet to see what all our favourite famous faces will wear for the big night.
The biggest night for British cinema is here, in the form of the 2023 Baftas – AKA the 76th British Academy Film Awards.
We’ll have to wait and see which films take the big prizes and whose acceptance speeches will make us weep, but in the meantime, the red carpet is open and we can all gawk at what our favourite famous people are wearing for the big moment.
From Viola Davis sparkling in purple to Gwendoline Christie going for full-on goth glamour (inspired by Wednesday, perhaps?), here’s our pick of the best looks from the night.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis glittered in a regal purple gown, complete with a cape.
Michelle Yeoh
Two capes makes a trend in our book, and we love Michelle Yeoh’s neutral tailored option.
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story star Ariana DeBose proves the naked fashion trend is still going strong in this sheer sequin number.
Vera Wang
Sometimes simple is best, as Vera Wang shows in this white silk dress, given an edge with a shrobed jacket and a super low neckline.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Another silk gown paired with a jacket, but a completely different look. A reminder that a capsule wardrobe really does offer endless possibilities, right?
Yvonne Orji
What award show red carpet dreams are made of, Yvonne Orji delivers old school glamour.
Sheila Atim
Silver pieces are having a moment right now, and we’re big fans of The Woman King actor Sheila Atim’s take on the trend. Think: tin foil, but chic.
Images: Getty