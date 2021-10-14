All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Don’t forgo comfort when it comes to choosing a bag with which to do life with. A leather backpack is a hands-free friend for life.
Now that day-long jaunts to the office or friends’ houses or, indeed, staycations are back on the cards for many, we are feeling a collective grumble as it pertains to our sartorial sensibilities.
For while the virtues of loungewear have been extolled at large over the past year, handbags – or any kind of bags for that matter – have been rendered redundant. After all, we’ve hardly left the threshold of our homes for much of the past 18 months.
But the need for a bag in which to carry our daily essentials has returned with a bang, and it’s time for us to consider which family of bag we’d most like to invest in. If we may be so brazen, our most sensible – but no less stylish – suggestion would be a leather backpack, which will stand the test of time and look good while doing it.
Whether you opt for a classic black leather backpack (every outfit’s bag BFF) or fancy a foray into splashy primary colours in the form of yours, there’s a leather backpack for every person. These are just a few of our favourites.
Maje fringed leather backpack
Fringing is set to be huge for winter, but in case you’d rather it not go anywhere near your clothes, then instead embrace it adorned on this Maje backpack.
Rebecca Minkoff love backpack
Love is love and if you’re big on wearing the slogans you live by, then look to Rebecca Minkoff’s love-adorned backpack for a polite daily prompt.
All Saints Alpha Leather backpack
Big enough to fit your life into, All Saints’ Alpha backpack is available in a clutch of colours, including a shining silver. Pick your poison and then fill it to the brim.
Dr. Martens leather backpack
In a boxy shape and a snow-white shade, this leather backpack is perfect for those wanting to not only carry their lives on their back, but also make a statement while doing it.
The Cambridge Satchel Co. Poppy backpack
If your rotation of daily essentials has been distilled down to your phone, your face mask and your hand sanitiser, then The Cambridge Satchel Co.’s chartreuse-coloured backpack will no doubt whet your sartorial appetite.
Jaeger leather backpack
In a buttery soft leather, Jaeger’s recent relaunch is brimming with timeless essentials. If you’re not in the market for one of its camel coats, then instead look to this pint-sized backpack.
White Stuff Fern leather backpack
Crafted in a sumptuous shade of forest green, this boxy leather backpack is perfect for anybody looking to invest in a bag that is as practical as it is picture-perfect.
Images: courtesy of brands.