Now that day-long jaunts to the office or friends’ houses or, indeed, staycations are back on the cards for many, we are feeling a collective grumble as it pertains to our sartorial sensibilities.

For while the virtues of loungewear have been extolled at large over the past year, handbags – or any kind of bags for that matter – have been rendered redundant. After all, we’ve hardly left the threshold of our homes for much of the past 18 months.

But the need for a bag in which to carry our daily essentials has returned with a bang, and it’s time for us to consider which family of bag we’d most like to invest in. If we may be so brazen, our most sensible – but no less stylish – suggestion would be a leather backpack, which will stand the test of time and look good while doing it.