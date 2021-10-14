A leather rucksack is a forever style friend

A leather rucksack is a back-to-work buy you’ll never regret making – these are 9 of our favourites

Don’t forgo comfort when it comes to choosing a bag with which to do life with. A leather backpack is a hands-free friend for life.

Now that day-long jaunts to the office or friends’ houses or, indeed, staycations are back on the cards for many, we are feeling a collective grumble as it pertains to our sartorial sensibilities.

For while the virtues of loungewear have been extolled at large over the past year, handbags – or any kind of bags for that matter – have been rendered redundant. After all, we’ve hardly left the threshold of our homes for much of the past 18 months.

But the need for a bag in which to carry our daily essentials has returned with a bang, and it’s time for us to consider which family of bag we’d most like to invest in. If we may be so brazen, our most sensible – but no less stylish – suggestion would be a leather backpack, which will stand the test of time and look good while doing it.

Whether you opt for a classic black leather backpack (every outfit’s bag BFF) or fancy a foray into splashy primary colours in the form of yours, there’s a leather backpack for every person. These are just a few of our favourites. 

  • Maje fringed leather backpack

    Maje fringed leather backpack
    Maje fringed leather backpack

    Fringing is set to be huge for winter, but in case you’d rather it not go anywhere near your clothes, then instead embrace it adorned on this Maje backpack. 

    Shop Maje fringed leather backpack, £209

  • Rebecca Minkoff love backpack

    Rebecca Minkoff love backpack
    Rebecca Minkoff love backpack

    Love is love and if you’re big on wearing the slogans you live by, then look to Rebecca Minkoff’s love-adorned backpack for a polite daily prompt.

    Shop Rebecca Minkoff love backpack at Asos, £117

  • All Saints Alpha Leather backpack

    All Saints Alpha Leather backpack
    All Saints Alpha Leather backpack

    Big enough to fit your life into, All Saints’ Alpha backpack is available in a clutch of colours, including a shining silver. Pick your poison and then fill it to the brim.

    Shop All Saints Alpha Leather backpack, £299

  • Dr. Martens leather backpack

    Dr. Martens leather backpack
    Dr. Martens leather backpack

    In a boxy shape and a snow-white shade, this leather backpack is perfect for those wanting to not only carry their lives on their back, but also make a statement while doing it.

    Shop Dr. Martens leather backpack, £169

  • The Cambridge Satchel Co. Poppy backpack

    The Cambridge Satchel Co. Poppy backpack
    The Cambridge Satchel Co. Poppy backpack

    If your rotation of daily essentials has been distilled down to your phone, your face mask and your hand sanitiser, then The Cambridge Satchel Co.’s chartreuse-coloured backpack will no doubt whet your sartorial appetite.

    Shop The Cambridge Satchel Co. Poppy backpack, £160

  • Jaeger leather backpack

    Jaeger leather backpack
    Jaeger leather backpack

    In a buttery soft leather, Jaeger’s recent relaunch is brimming with timeless essentials. If you’re not in the market for one of its camel coats, then instead look to this pint-sized backpack.

    Shop Jaeger leather backpack, £199

  • White Stuff Fern leather backpack

    White Stuff Fern leather backpack
    White Stuff Fern leather backpack

    Crafted in a sumptuous shade of forest green, this boxy leather backpack is perfect for anybody looking to invest in a bag that is as practical as it is picture-perfect.

    Shop White Stuff Fern leather backpack, £79

