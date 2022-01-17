Like many Muslim women, I’m thrilled that “modest” and “fashion” are finally words being used together – that layering a slip dress over a blouse can be considered stylish and not frumpy, and that hijabi women are appearing on magazine covers across the globe. It’s certainly an improvement from two decades ago, when you’d be hard-pressed to find a visibly-Muslim woman fronting a mainstream fashion campaign.

Hijabi women in particular, are proudly proving their appetite for faith and fashion, appropriating micro-trends in unexpected ways: bucket hats, for instance, are being worn on top of or in place of hijabs, and pearl-emblazoned barrette hairclips, meant to be showcased on hair, are being used to decorate the sides of headscarves. Balaclavas too might become a convenient cross-over style for veiled women who look for alternative – not to mention warmer – ways to cover their heads.

As we continue to see a far-reaching merging of faith and fashion, it would be nice to see this spirit of acceptance, diversity and collaboration reflected on a wider scale too. The same enthusiasm for fashion fads that cover the hair could be extended into activism against hijab bans, and campaigning to give Muslim women the same rights to clothing and expression that other women are afforded.

Social media, which helped catapult modest fashion to the mainstream in the first place, seems like the best place for awareness and activism to take root. For while fashion may be fickle, faith is not, and it’s only fair for both style incentives to flourish without prejudice.