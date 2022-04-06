Best ballet pink fashion pieces to buy now: skirts, cardigans and

Ballet pink has become a firm fashion favourite – these are the pieces to snap up now

Millennial pink is no more; this spring, it’s all about the rise and rise of ballet pink.

If the endorsements of celebrities on the red carpet are anything to go by, there’s one colour and one colour only that’s pirouetting its way to the forefront of desire: ballet pink.

Championed by Zoë Kravitz and Lily James on the eve of one of the most highly publicised Oscar ceremonies in recent years, the pale pastel pink has had something of a do-over.  

Zoe Kravitz wearing Givenchy to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Of course, it’ll come as no surprise to eagle-eyed fashion fans that the hue has seen its status elevated in recent years. Given fashion’s firm embrace of ballet flats – the long-maligned pumps have been reimagined for a younger audience by Simone Rocha and Maison Margiela – and the small-screen return of Carrie Bradshaw and her beloved sartorial accoutrement, the tutu – the rise of ballet pink was written in the style stars.

Contrary to its punchier pink counterparts, which were similarly awash at this weekend’s Grammy awards, ballet pink is subtle without being soft, and pared-back without being plain. In short, it’s what Easter eggs are to April: a works-for-everyone, one-size-fits-all no-brainer.

  • & Other Stories straight corduroy trousers

    & Other Stories straight corduroy trousers

    Coloured and patterned denim is one of this spring’s breakout trends and, to be honest, is it any wonder why? Employ them to jazz up a plain jumper and boots combo with minimal effort.

    Shop & Other Stories straight corduroy trousers, £85

  • Rixo Crystal skirt

    Rixo Crystal skirt

    Rixo’s lace-trimmed pastel pink slip skirt is a springtime styling saviour. Wear with your favourite jumpers, cardigans and T-shirts for a look that never falters.

    Shop Rixo Crystal skirt, £175

  • Ganni smocked dress

    Ganni smocked dress

    What Ganni doesn’t know about easy-breezy slip dresses isn’t worth knowing and this XXL collared number is a case in point. Buy now, wear forever.

    Shop Ganni smocked dress, £255

  • Varley Mentone half-knit pullover

    Varley Mentone half-knit pullover

    Varley’s half-knit jumpers are not only some of the brand’s bestsellers but they’re also perfect for those few and far between WFH days, which still require waist-up dressing.

    Shop Varley Mentone half-knit pullover, £114

  • By Far Amira bag

    By Far Amira bag

    A By Far bag is the epitome of a forever tote. Throw this micro-mini shoulder bag on with all of your favourite shades for a colourful clash in all the right ways.

    Shop By Far Amira bag at Selfridges, £356

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.

