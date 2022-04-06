Millennial pink is no more; this spring, it’s all about the rise and rise of ballet pink.
If the endorsements of celebrities on the red carpet are anything to go by, there’s one colour and one colour only that’s pirouetting its way to the forefront of desire: ballet pink.
Championed by Zoë Kravitz and Lily James on the eve of one of the most highly publicised Oscar ceremonies in recent years, the pale pastel pink has had something of a do-over.
Of course, it’ll come as no surprise to eagle-eyed fashion fans that the hue has seen its status elevated in recent years. Given fashion’s firm embrace of ballet flats – the long-maligned pumps have been reimagined for a younger audience by Simone Rocha and Maison Margiela – and the small-screen return of Carrie Bradshaw and her beloved sartorial accoutrement, the tutu – the rise of ballet pink was written in the style stars.
Contrary to its punchier pink counterparts, which were similarly awash at this weekend’s Grammy awards, ballet pink is subtle without being soft, and pared-back without being plain. In short, it’s what Easter eggs are to April: a works-for-everyone, one-size-fits-all no-brainer.
& Other Stories straight corduroy trousers
Coloured and patterned denim is one of this spring’s breakout trends and, to be honest, is it any wonder why? Employ them to jazz up a plain jumper and boots combo with minimal effort.
Rixo Crystal skirt
Rixo’s lace-trimmed pastel pink slip skirt is a springtime styling saviour. Wear with your favourite jumpers, cardigans and T-shirts for a look that never falters.
Ganni smocked dress
What Ganni doesn’t know about easy-breezy slip dresses isn’t worth knowing and this XXL collared number is a case in point. Buy now, wear forever.
Varley Mentone half-knit pullover
Varley’s half-knit jumpers are not only some of the brand’s bestsellers but they’re also perfect for those few and far between WFH days, which still require waist-up dressing.
By Far Amira bag
A By Far bag is the epitome of a forever tote. Throw this micro-mini shoulder bag on with all of your favourite shades for a colourful clash in all the right ways.
Jakke Bailey coat
London label Jakke makes some of the best trench coats and outerwear in the game. The blush tone of its Bailey coat is a real star for when there’s a chill in the springtime air.
Mango contrast-bodice dress
The pared-back spring-ready prettiness of this Mango midi dress makes it a go-to for desk-to-dusk dressing.
Ted Baker Teffip square-toed sandals
A pair of strappy sandals are perfect for simple spring styling, most notably in this pretty ballet pink.
Calvin Klein oversized organic cotton T-shirt
A pastel pink T-shirt is never a bad idea; wear this slightly boxy-shaped one with your go-to pair of true blue jeans for the easy Easter-ready ensemble of dreams.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.