Designer Diaries: meet Banke Lawson, the Lagos designer reclaiming the narrative of African fashion

It was precisely the fusion of western fashion that inspired her to marry her inherited love of African patterns with a healthy helping of British sensibility. The result is Banke Kuku, a label that binds wearable wares – think co-ordinated two-pieces – with outre embellishments, including lashings of primary-coloured feathers. With material sourced from Italy and pieces manufactured in Lagos, Lawson’s brand is one that’s not only celebrating its founder’s heritage, but is also succeeding at carving a community of artisans on home soil.

“I believe that people are starting to see the range of talent coming out of the African fashion arena,” Lawson tells Stylist. “And, most importantly, African designers are sharing stories from the continent through design in very sophisticated ways.”

We caught up with Lawson to chat all things Banke Kuku and what the future holds for Lagos’ buzziest brand.

What does an average day look like for you?

There is no such thing as an average day for me and that’s why I love what I do. In fact, there are hardly enough hours in the day for me – 7pm always comes around too quickly. I try to spend most of my weekday afternoons in my factory in Lagos, working closely with local artisans to ensure that each piece is delivered to highest standard. I also love to stop by my store in Ikoyi to catch up with my team and to maintain personal relationships with my customers, which is an integral part of the brand.

Do you have any daily rituals that get your creative juices flowing?

I love to go for long walks in the morning, which gives me time to meditate, speak to God and visualise what I’m trying to create. I consider myself a spiritual person so that time to myself in the morning is super important. I also love to look through design and fashion magazines for inspiration, which reminds me of my days studying at Chelsea College of Art when I would immerse myself in all things design.