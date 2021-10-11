Baseball caps are the runway-approved trend that’s making bad hair days look chic
Baseball caps do far more than conceal post-workout hair; they’re now a staple accessory in everyone’s effortlessly cool wardrobe.
First spotted during the Celine Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show last December in Monaco, the baseball cap is now firmly back as the accessory all of us should have to hand.
With models owning the runway in everything from summer dresses to leather blazers, each one had a ‘C’-emblazoned baseball cap to match. Their appeal is clear: bad hair days are solved and you can shield yourself from the good old British elements (or paparazzi if you happen to be a celebrity). Essentially, it’s the off-duty way of infusing some casual depth into your everyday outfits.
The cap is usually worn alongside sportswear, but nowadays, celebrities like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes have shown us that pairing the hat with something more ‘put together’ works just as well.
Read on to see some wearable options to help you take part in the trend.
Embroidered baseball cap
You may or may not believe in astrology but this pastel yellow embroidered cap is the perfectly sweet addition to any plain outfit.
House Of Sunny green plantasia baseball cap
This forest green cap is a lovely autumnal addition to your accessory pile. Pair with gold hoops and neutral tones to really let this cap do the talking.
Weekday tip cap
This beige cap is made of organic cotton, so is both chic and breathable. Pair with a hoody and blazer combo to really nail this trend.
Oliver Bonas corduroy mint green baseball cap
Add another layer of depth to your outfit with this corduroy number. In a gorgeous mint green shade, this is a lovely bright way to wear a cap.
Balenciaga pink embroidered cotton-twill baseball capThis is certainly a pricier cap, but with the Balenciaga label emblazoned on the front and its striking fuchsia colouring, we wouldn’t blame you for snapping this one up.
Buy Balenciaga pink embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap, £295
Pangaia organic cotton baseball cap
Everyone’s favourite sustainable label, Pangaia, not only wows with its matching tracksuits but it also has colourful caps to match. With a variety of colours, you really could match these to every kind of outfit in your wardrobe.
Patagonia P-6 label trad cap
If you’re looking for a simple cap, this all-black Patagonia number could be just the one for you. Featuring the brand’s logo front and centre, this would be a key staple and so easy to pair with.
New Era black NY 9forty cap
Another great black basic, this iconic New Era cap is probably the first thing many think of when you mention the words ‘baseball cap’.
My Accessories London leather look cap in tan
Leather is always a great texture to incorporate into an outfit, and when done right, can give any look the oomph it needs. This neutral-toned faux leather cap is just the thing to wear alongside a more plain ensemble.
Main image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images, product images via brands.