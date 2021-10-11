Womenswear Spring Summer 2022, on October 01, 2021
Fashion

Baseball caps are the runway-approved trend that’s making bad hair days look chic

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Baseball caps do far more than conceal post-workout hair; they’re now a staple accessory in everyone’s effortlessly cool wardrobe.

First spotted during the Celine Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show last December in Monaco, the baseball cap is now firmly back as the accessory all of us should have to hand.

With models owning the runway in everything from summer dresses to leather blazers, each one had a ‘C’-emblazoned baseball cap to match. Their appeal is clear: bad hair days are solved and you can shield yourself from the good old British elements (or paparazzi if you happen to be a celebrity). Essentially, it’s the off-duty way of infusing some casual depth into your everyday outfits.

The cap is usually worn alongside sportswear, but nowadays, celebrities like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes have shown us that pairing the hat with something more ‘put together’ works just as well.

Read on to see some wearable options to help you take part in the trend.

Hailey-Bieber-Baseball-Cap
Hailey Bieber is among the many celebrity faces that sport a cap regularly.

You may also like

London Fashion Week: the need-to-know moments from the SS21 collections

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images, product images via brands. 