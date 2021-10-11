First spotted during the Celine Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show last December in Monaco, the baseball cap is now firmly back as the accessory all of us should have to hand.

With models owning the runway in everything from summer dresses to leather blazers, each one had a ‘C’-emblazoned baseball cap to match. Their appeal is clear: bad hair days are solved and you can shield yourself from the good old British elements (or paparazzi if you happen to be a celebrity). Essentially, it’s the off-duty way of infusing some casual depth into your everyday outfits.