Pack light and rely on these summer style essentials for your next beach trip.
We’re calling it: 2022 is the year of the holiday. As we all make up for lost time, we can only assume everyone’s Instagram feed is also currently full of Italian escapes, Spanish seasides and Greek getaways.
If you have a beach trip planned, the next task is choosing your outfits. Overpacking is easy to do, so knowing the key items is, well… key. And if you’re only taking hand luggage (check-in baggage always adds ££ to your holiday bill), then we’ve got you covered when it comes to knowing which pieces to pack. You know, the ones you can wear on repeat, and more importantly, will work as full looks when worn together.
From the Mango shirt co-ord you can wear as a set or as separates to the dress you can also style as a poolside cover-up; whether you’re a roller or a folder, these are the 11 items that’ll fit in your carry-on case and create multiple beach-ready outfits.
Cos linen shirt dress
We all know a white dress is a summer essential, no matter your plans. When it comes to holiday, though, invest in a cool (quite literally) linen button-down shirt style. This way you can wear it as a dress or undo to wear as a cover-up, too.
Muuñ Sophie leather-trim basket bag
While the Loewe basket bag may be the most popular choice (you know the one), French-designed and Ghanian-made label Muuñ is more affordable. Everyone can take a handbag on board, so make yours a big basket bag and you’ll have more room to pack.
Mango floral print shirt
Co-ords are a hero buy for holiday. Wear as a set (you’ll need the matching floral print shorts) or as separates, you’ll get so many outfits out of just two pieces. Psst, short-sleeve shirts are also a spring/summer 2022 micro trend.
Missoma x Le Specs cat eye sunglasses
Fresh from the new collaboration everyone is talking about, Missoma x Le Specs is bound to sell out fast. If you haven’t got space to take a sunglasses wardrobe (yes, it’s a thing) then just pack a classic yet statement style that’ll go with everything.
Arket drawstring linen trousers
Linen trousers are another summer essential, and Arket has made them feel fresh in a soft blue that can also work as a neutral. This lightweight pair with a drawstring would be a comfy plane outfit, too.
Youswim Eva one-piece
In 14 colours, this comfy shirred swimsuit is so flattering. It comes in one size that fits a UK 6-18. No doubt you’ll bring this one back out for every holiday every year.
H&M patterned scarf
A scarf will be your best friend for a holiday. Tie it around your head to protect your locks from UV rays (and hide greasy roots) or tie it around your basket bag handle to give it a new spin for the evening.
Alohas brown leather sandals
If you haven’t got a lot of room left for multiple shoes, pack a pair that’ll go with literally any outfit. A classic tan, beige, brown or black pair will do the trick. Sustainable Spanish brand Alohas’ made-to-order styles get our vote.
Faithfull The Brand Casitas skirt
Faithfull The Brand always feels instantly summery, and this joyful skirt will brighten up any outfit. The wrap design is ideal for throwing on at the beach over a one-piece to transform swimwear for after-dark.
H&M linen-blend dress
Imagine wearing this as you stroll along a palm tree-lined beach. A long-sleeved, floaty midi is easy to wear in the evenings if it’s slightly chillier or to cover-up from the midday sun.
& Other Stories fitted vest top
The best basic to have in your wardrobe: the white vest. You’ll be able to wear it under a shirt, with linen trousers or over a bikini. Invest in a slightly more spenny style like this organic cotton & Other Stories iteration and it’ll last.
