Summer packing list

These are the 11 items to pack in your hand luggage for a beach getaway

Posted by for Fashion

Pack light and rely on these summer style essentials for your next beach trip. 

We’re calling it: 2022 is the year of the holiday. As we all make up for lost time, we can only assume everyone’s Instagram feed is also currently full of Italian escapes, Spanish seasides and Greek getaways. 

If you have a beach trip planned, the next task is choosing your outfits. Overpacking is easy to do, so knowing the key items is, well… key. And if you’re only taking hand luggage (check-in baggage always adds ££ to your holiday bill), then we’ve got you covered when it comes to knowing which pieces to pack. You know, the ones you can wear on repeat, and more importantly, will work as full looks when worn together.

From the Mango shirt co-ord you can wear as a set or as separates to the dress you can also style as a poolside cover-up; whether you’re a roller or a folder, these are the 11 items that’ll fit in your carry-on case and create multiple beach-ready outfits.

  • Cos linen shirt dress

    Cos linen shirt dress
    Cos linen shirt dress

    We all know a white dress is a summer essential, no matter your plans. When it comes to holiday, though, invest in a cool (quite literally) linen button-down shirt style. This way you can wear it as a dress or undo to wear as a cover-up, too. 

    Shop Cos linen shirt dress, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Muuñ Sophie leather-trim basket bag

    Muuñ basket bag
    Muuñ basket bag

    While the Loewe basket bag may be the most popular choice (you know the one), French-designed and Ghanian-made label Muuñ is more affordable. Everyone can take a handbag on board, so make yours a big basket bag and you’ll have more room to pack.  

    Shop Muuñ Sophie basket bag at Matchesfashion.com, £165

    BUY NOW

  • Mango floral print shirt

    Mango shirt set
    Mango shirt set

    Co-ords are a hero buy for holiday. Wear as a set (you’ll need the matching floral print shorts) or as separates, you’ll get so many outfits out of just two pieces. Psst, short-sleeve shirts are also a spring/summer 2022 micro trend.

    Shop Mango floral print shirt, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Missoma x Le Specs cat eye sunglasses

    Missoma x Le Specs sunglasses
    Missoma x Le Specs sunglasses

    Fresh from the new collaboration everyone is talking about, Missoma x Le Specs is bound to sell out fast. If you haven’t got space to take a sunglasses wardrobe (yes, it’s a thing) then just pack a classic yet statement style that’ll go with everything. 

    Shop Missoma x Le Specs cat eye sunglasses, £130

    BUY NOW

  • Arket drawstring linen trousers

    Arket drawstring linen trousers
    Arket drawstring linen trousers

    Linen trousers are another summer essential, and Arket has made them feel fresh in a soft blue that can also work as a neutral. This lightweight pair with a drawstring would be a comfy plane outfit, too. 

    Shop Arket drawstring linen trousers, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Youswim Eva one-piece

    Youswim Eva swimsuit
    Youswim Eva swimsuit

    In 14 colours, this comfy shirred swimsuit is so flattering. It comes in one size that fits a UK 6-18. No doubt you’ll bring this one back out for every holiday every year.

    Shop Youswim Eva one-piece, £126

    BUY NOW

  • H&M patterned scarf

    H&M scarf
    H&M scarf

    A scarf will be your best friend for a holiday. Tie it around your head to protect your locks from UV rays (and hide greasy roots) or tie it around your basket bag handle to give it a new spin for the evening. 

    Shop H&M patterned scarf, £9.99

    BUY NOW

  • Alohas brown leather sandals

    Alohas brown leather sandals
    Alohas brown leather sandals

    If you haven’t got a lot of room left for multiple shoes, pack a pair that’ll go with literally any outfit. A classic tan, beige, brown or black pair will do the trick. Sustainable Spanish brand Alohas’ made-to-order styles get our vote. 

    Shop Alohas brown leather sandals, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Faithfull The Brand Casitas skirt

    Faithfull the brand skirt
    Faithfull the brand Casitas skirt

    Faithfull The Brand always feels instantly summery, and this joyful skirt will brighten up any outfit. The wrap design is ideal for throwing on at the beach over a one-piece to transform swimwear for after-dark. 

    Shop Faithfull The Brand Casitas skirt, £211

    BUY NOW

  • H&M linen-blend dress

    H&M midi dress
    H&M midi dress

    Imagine wearing this as you stroll along a palm tree-lined beach. A long-sleeved, floaty midi is easy to wear in the evenings if it’s slightly chillier or to cover-up from the midday sun. 

    Shop H&M linen-blend dress, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories fitted vest top

    & Other Stories vest
    & Other Stories vest

    The best basic to have in your wardrobe: the white vest. You’ll be able to wear it under a shirt, with linen trousers or over a bikini. Invest in a slightly more spenny style like this organic cotton & Other Stories iteration and it’ll last. 

    Shop & Other Stories fitted vest top, £29

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article