We’re calling it: 2022 is the year of the holiday. As we all make up for lost time, we can only assume everyone’s Instagram feed is also currently full of Italian escapes, Spanish seasides and Greek getaways.

If you have a beach trip planned, the next task is choosing your outfits. Overpacking is easy to do, so knowing the key items is, well… key. And if you’re only taking hand luggage (check-in baggage always adds ££ to your holiday bill), then we’ve got you covered when it comes to knowing which pieces to pack. You know, the ones you can wear on repeat, and more importantly, will work as full looks when worn together.

From the Mango shirt co-ord you can wear as a set or as separates to the dress you can also style as a poolside cover-up; whether you’re a roller or a folder, these are the 11 items that’ll fit in your carry-on case and create multiple beach-ready outfits.