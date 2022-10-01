It may feel like everything Bella Hadid does goes viral, but we have to admit that her latest stunt is something pretty special.

Walking for ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni at Paris Fashion Week, the model stole the show as a white slip dress was spray-painted onto her body while on the runway.

Hadid stood still in front of audiences as two artists armed with airbrushes applied white paint to her near-naked body, which transformed into a latex-like material and was fashioned into a dress.