Paris Fashion Week 2022: Bella Hadid walks for Coperni in “magic” spray-on dress
This is sure to be a runway moment for the ages.
It may feel like everything Bella Hadid does goes viral, but we have to admit that her latest stunt is something pretty special.
Walking for ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni at Paris Fashion Week, the model stole the show as a white slip dress was spray-painted onto her body while on the runway.
Hadid stood still in front of audiences as two artists armed with airbrushes applied white paint to her near-naked body, which transformed into a latex-like material and was fashioned into a dress.
The moment quickly went viral on social media as fans marvelled at the striking garment, and the technology used to create it.
Reportedly made from a special polymer by scientist Manel Torres and his team at London’s Bioscience Innovation Centre, the solution contains fibres that evaporate when contact is made with the body.
The science of the dress left plenty of people confused, but in awe nonetheless.
The Coperni brand was established in 2013 and is designed by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. Characterised by glitzy ready-to-wear pieces, this SS23 collection showcase is sure to go down in fashion history.
Iconic, indeed.
Images: Getty