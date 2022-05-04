Summer fashion 2022: 9 best activewear dresses

Activewear minidresses are having a moment, and they’re perfect for summer – these are the ones to shop now

Short, sweet and perfect for sweating in, activewear minidresses are having a moment (and they’re perfect for summer). 

There comes a point during the summertime when everybody, even the hardiest among us, feels the fabric of our dresses sticking to their legs/arms/bodies in the most uncomfortable of ways.

The solution, however, doesn’t lie in fanning yourself silly with a pamphlet or walking exclusively in the shade. Instead, it may well lie in the virtues of an activewear dress, which are crafted to be as sweat-resistant as clothes can physically be.

But before you run and mile at the mere suggestion of an activewear dress, which – as the name suggests – is quite literally, a mini made for working out in, these are teeny-tiny dresses that have undergone something of a fashion makeover.

No longer WASPy or frumpy, thanks to endorsements from Free People and Reformation, activewear dresses are now (gulp) cool. They’re form-fitting in all of the right places, they’re patterned in a smorgasbord of fun and fashion-forward prints and – the best part – they’re sweat-resistant, making them the perfect accoutrement to balmy weather. In short, it doesn’t make sense for you not to have an activewear mini. These are a few of our favourites that we’re loving now. 

  • Reformation Daria ecomove activewear dress

    Reformation Daria ecomove activewear dress

    Reformation’s Daria dress fits in all the right places. The only problem you’ll be left pondering is which colour to snap it up in (or whether you opt for all three of its colourways).

    Shop Reformation Daria ecomove activewear dress, £98

  • Lululemon Court Crush dress

    Lulu Lemon Court Crush dress

    With a higher neckline, Lulu Lemon’s Court Crush mini simply needs a boxy blazer draped over its shoulders and a pair of box-fresh trainers for a fresh fashion take.

    Shop Lululemon Court Crush dress, £118

  • Free People Full Court dress

    Free People Full Court dress

    Whether you wear it for a stroll along the beach or a mooch to the park, Free People’s zesty blood orange-coloured mini is a summertime sight to behold.

    Shop Free People Full Court dress, £98

  • Nike Sportswear woven dress

    Nike Sportswear woven dress

    Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean that those who love the colour black should have to miss out. Wear Nike’s workout dress buttoned low with larger-than-life sunnies for a sunny work-ready outfit.

    Shop Nike Sportswear woven dress, £54.95

