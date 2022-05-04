There comes a point during the summertime when everybody, even the hardiest among us, feels the fabric of our dresses sticking to their legs/arms/bodies in the most uncomfortable of ways.

The solution, however, doesn’t lie in fanning yourself silly with a pamphlet or walking exclusively in the shade. Instead, it may well lie in the virtues of an activewear dress, which are crafted to be as sweat-resistant as clothes can physically be.

But before you run and mile at the mere suggestion of an activewear dress, which – as the name suggests – is quite literally, a mini made for working out in, these are teeny-tiny dresses that have undergone something of a fashion makeover.

No longer WASPy or frumpy, thanks to endorsements from Free People and Reformation, activewear dresses are now (gulp) cool. They’re form-fitting in all of the right places, they’re patterned in a smorgasbord of fun and fashion-forward prints and – the best part – they’re sweat-resistant, making them the perfect accoutrement to balmy weather. In short, it doesn’t make sense for you not to have an activewear mini. These are a few of our favourites that we’re loving now.