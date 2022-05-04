All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Short, sweet and perfect for sweating in, activewear minidresses are having a moment (and they’re perfect for summer).
There comes a point during the summertime when everybody, even the hardiest among us, feels the fabric of our dresses sticking to their legs/arms/bodies in the most uncomfortable of ways.
The solution, however, doesn’t lie in fanning yourself silly with a pamphlet or walking exclusively in the shade. Instead, it may well lie in the virtues of an activewear dress, which are crafted to be as sweat-resistant as clothes can physically be.
But before you run and mile at the mere suggestion of an activewear dress, which – as the name suggests – is quite literally, a mini made for working out in, these are teeny-tiny dresses that have undergone something of a fashion makeover.
No longer WASPy or frumpy, thanks to endorsements from Free People and Reformation, activewear dresses are now (gulp) cool. They’re form-fitting in all of the right places, they’re patterned in a smorgasbord of fun and fashion-forward prints and – the best part – they’re sweat-resistant, making them the perfect accoutrement to balmy weather. In short, it doesn’t make sense for you not to have an activewear mini. These are a few of our favourites that we’re loving now.
Reformation Daria ecomove activewear dress
Reformation’s Daria dress fits in all the right places. The only problem you’ll be left pondering is which colour to snap it up in (or whether you opt for all three of its colourways).
Lululemon Court Crush dress
With a higher neckline, Lulu Lemon’s Court Crush mini simply needs a boxy blazer draped over its shoulders and a pair of box-fresh trainers for a fresh fashion take.
Free People Full Court dress
Whether you wear it for a stroll along the beach or a mooch to the park, Free People’s zesty blood orange-coloured mini is a summertime sight to behold.
Nike Sportswear woven dress
Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean that those who love the colour black should have to miss out. Wear Nike’s workout dress buttoned low with larger-than-life sunnies for a sunny work-ready outfit.
Reformation Farrah ecomove activewear dress
There’s nothing like the freshness of apple green during the summer months. Wear this floral mini with box-fresh trainers and a sun-kissed glow all summer long.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham jersey dress
There’s nothing quite like a bit of Veebok to throw on when the sun is shining outside. Should the temperatures drop later in the day, simply add a cardigan into the mix, et voila.
Shop Reebok x Victoria Beckham jersey dress at Matches Fashion, £58
Eleven by Venus Williams Walk The Line dress
Bright bursts of orange are always a fun addition to an otherwise tired summer wardrobe. Pair this mini with a pared-back jumper over the top for daytime.
Shop Eleven by Venus Williams Walk The Line dress at Revolve, £100
Images: courtesy of brands.