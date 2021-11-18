Best black hiking boots under £150: affordable hiking boots to buy now

We’ve seen classic hiking boots and colourful hiking boots both climb the ladder of popularity of late, but it’s their black and affordable counterparts that are truly the most versatile of them all. 

Now that the slinky, barely-there footwear of summer has been stowed away in the backs of our wardrobes, it’s time to turn our collective attention to winter footwear. That which is both put-together and practical for the bitter conditions no doubt coming our way.

It should come as little surprise to any eagle-eyed fashion fans – especially given the recent renaissance of Uggs and Salomons – that hiking boots are where the style set are cladding their feet with as the weather begins to turn. Most notably, black hiking boots.  

A cousin of the more popular and mainstream stomper boot, hiking boots are the truly practical, foot-hugging, ankle-supporting shoe that any avid rambler or outdoorsy type ought to familiarise themselves with.

These are boots that are both subtle but also entirely sensible; the sort of shoe that instantly presents you to the world as somebody who knows exactly what she’s doing and where she’s going (on a hike, most likely).

But banish any connotations of rain macs and galoshes, for black hiking boots can be worn with any and everything, and that is their beauty. From floaty floral dresses to wide-leg statement jeans, there is a pair of black hiking boots to accompany every outfit. These are a few of our favourites (and it helps that they’re all under £150, too). 

