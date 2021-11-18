All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
We’ve seen classic hiking boots and colourful hiking boots both climb the ladder of popularity of late, but it’s their black and affordable counterparts that are truly the most versatile of them all.
Now that the slinky, barely-there footwear of summer has been stowed away in the backs of our wardrobes, it’s time to turn our collective attention to winter footwear. That which is both put-together and practical for the bitter conditions no doubt coming our way.
It should come as little surprise to any eagle-eyed fashion fans – especially given the recent renaissance of Uggs and Salomons – that hiking boots are where the style set are cladding their feet with as the weather begins to turn. Most notably, black hiking boots.
A cousin of the more popular and mainstream stomper boot, hiking boots are the truly practical, foot-hugging, ankle-supporting shoe that any avid rambler or outdoorsy type ought to familiarise themselves with.
These are boots that are both subtle but also entirely sensible; the sort of shoe that instantly presents you to the world as somebody who knows exactly what she’s doing and where she’s going (on a hike, most likely).
But banish any connotations of rain macs and galoshes, for black hiking boots can be worn with any and everything, and that is their beauty. From floaty floral dresses to wide-leg statement jeans, there is a pair of black hiking boots to accompany every outfit. These are a few of our favourites (and it helps that they’re all under £150, too).
Radley Berwick Trail black hiking boots
The British brand might be known for its cult-status handbags, but Radley is now also coming for our outdoor wear arsenal with this pair of black hiking boots. Perfect
Timberland waterproof boots
If Timberland’s classic camel boots aren’t quite to your tastes, then try the brand’s black pair on for size instead.
Joules Montrose lace-up hiking boots
These classic and forever boots not only look timeless, but they also feel like the kind of boots you can wear with anything, to any occasion.
Ted Baker Ramels leather hiking boots
Ted Baker’s lace-up boots are the perfect go-to for on-the-go people that want a comfortable pair of shoes that will take them from noon to night with minimal effort.
Jones Bootmaker lace-up leather hiking boots
With a chunky stomping sole, these boots are perfect for those looking to clash their hiking boots with long and floating dresses.
Ugg Tioga hiker boots
It may be having a moment thanks to its celeb-approved Tazz slippers, but Ugg’s black hiking boots are still a seriously cool and comfortable option too.
Hogl Scotty black hiking boots
Wear Hogl’s pair of patent hiking boots with your favourite jeans, trousers or, indeed, skirts. That’s in essence the precise beauty of hiking boots: their versatility.
Images: courtesy of brands.