From midis to maxis and everything in between, these 11 dresses are reason enough to make H&M your one-stop frock shop this spring.
From animal print to the pared-back perfection of block colours, dresses in all of their guises really are style all-rounders.
And among the abundance of them on the great British high street, H&M arguably crafts some of the most versatile and show-stopping at a price point that doesn’t make your bank balance wince.
Because really there’s a dress for every occasion, and the Swedish stalwart’s latest crop is proof. From broderie anglaise minidresses that are crying out to be paired with bohemian-inspired jewellery and braided sandals to wafting floral kaftans that speak entirely for themselves, these dresses are crying out to be worn this spring and beyond. These are 11 of our favourites.
H&M collared dress
Ready to be paired with your go-to flatform sandals, this preppy-inspired collared dress ought to be a style staple this spring. Just add a splash of colour and you’re good to go.
H&M puff-sleeved broderie anglaise dress
Broderie anglaise is a springtime essential thanks to its easy-breeziness. Wear with colourful beachwear and punchy accessories for a head-to-toe stylish ensemble.
H&M flounced floral kaftan dress
This floor-sweeping style of kaftan is set to be everywhere later in the summer. Get ahead of the curve and wear this pastel lemon-toned maxi with flatform white sandals for a dose of pared-back perfection.
H&M denim shirt dress
Elevated denim was everywhere on the autumn/winter 2022 catwalks, and this fitted shirt dress is the perfect everyday way of channeling the trend.
H&M rib-knit dress
A rib-knit dress takes the headache out of getting dressed. Simply wear with your favourite accessories and a micro mule, et voila! A get-up that’s good-to-go.
H&M short shirt dress
Punchy bursts of bubblegum pink have been everywhere this spring. Wear this fitted dress with 90s-inspired flatform sandals and a bright lip for a statement stylish ensemble.
H&M pleated dress
Plisse dresses were everywhere during the most recent fashion month. Wear with easy pointed slingbacks and a boxy leather jacket for a simple stylish take.
H&M puff-sleeved dress
A floral puff-sleeved midi dress is a desk-to-dusk dream. Wear with trainers for your commute and swap for strappy minimal mules for nighttime.
H&M smock-topped dress
A smock-topped dress is springtime simplicity personified. Wear this banana-toned midi with lashings of gold jewellery and accessorise with bursts of apple green to really make the yellow sing.
H&M knitted halterneck dress
Halterneck dresses make springtime dressing a breeze. Simply throw an oversized shirt over the top and wear with your favourite trainers for the ultimate noon-to-night look.
H&M shirt dress
Oversized jewel-toned cotton shirts are an easy-breezy summertime go-to; if an OTT shirt is too much for you, then opt for this punchy pink style of dress instead.
Images: courtesy of H&M