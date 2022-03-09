11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022

The best new-in H&M dresses to update your spring wardrobe, according to a fashion editor

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From midis to maxis and everything in between, these 11 dresses are reason enough to make H&M your one-stop frock shop this spring. 

From animal print to the pared-back perfection of block colours, dresses in all of their guises really are style all-rounders.

And among the abundance of them on the great British high street, H&M arguably crafts some of the most versatile and show-stopping at a price point that doesn’t make your bank balance wince.

Because really there’s a dress for every occasion, and the Swedish stalwart’s latest crop is proof. From broderie anglaise minidresses that are crying out to be paired with bohemian-inspired jewellery and braided sandals to wafting floral kaftans that speak entirely for themselves, these dresses are crying out to be worn this spring and beyond. These are 11 of our favourites. 

  • H&M collared dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M collared dress

    Ready to be paired with your go-to flatform sandals, this preppy-inspired collared dress ought to be a style staple this spring. Just add a splash of colour and you’re good to go.

    Shop H&M collared dress, £14.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M puff-sleeved broderie anglaise dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M puff-sleeved broderie anglaise dress

    Broderie anglaise is a springtime essential thanks to its easy-breeziness. Wear with colourful beachwear and punchy accessories for a head-to-toe stylish ensemble.

    Shop H&M puff-sleeved broderie anglaise dress, £34.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M flounced floral kaftan dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M flounced floral kaftan dress

    This floor-sweeping style of kaftan is set to be everywhere later in the summer. Get ahead of the curve and wear this pastel lemon-toned maxi with flatform white sandals for a dose of pared-back perfection.

    Shop H&M flounced floral kaftan dress, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M denim shirt dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M denim shirt dress

    Elevated denim was everywhere on the autumn/winter 2022 catwalks, and this fitted shirt dress is the perfect everyday way of channeling the trend.

    Shop H&M denim shirt dress, £34.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M rib-knit dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M rib-knit dress

    A rib-knit dress takes the headache out of getting dressed. Simply wear with your favourite accessories and a micro mule, et voila! A get-up that’s good-to-go.

    Shop H&M rib-knit dress, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M short shirt dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M short shirt dress

    Punchy bursts of bubblegum pink have been everywhere this spring. Wear this fitted dress with 90s-inspired flatform sandals and a bright lip for a statement stylish ensemble.

    Shop H&M short shirt dress, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M pleated dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M pleated dress

    Plisse dresses were everywhere during the most recent fashion month. Wear with easy pointed slingbacks and a boxy leather jacket for a simple stylish take.

    Shop H&M pleated dress, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M puff-sleeved dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M puff-sleeved dress

    A floral puff-sleeved midi dress is a desk-to-dusk dream. Wear with trainers for your commute and swap for strappy minimal mules for nighttime.

    Shop H&M puff-sleeved dress, £24.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M smock-topped dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M smock-topped dress

    A smock-topped dress is springtime simplicity personified. Wear this banana-toned midi with lashings of gold jewellery and accessorise with bursts of apple green to really make the yellow sing.

    Shop H&M smock-topped dress, £17.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M knitted halterneck dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M knitted halterneck dress

    Halterneck dresses make springtime dressing a breeze. Simply throw an oversized shirt over the top and wear with your favourite trainers for the ultimate noon-to-night look.

    Shop H&M knitted halterneck dress, £14.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M shirt dress

    11 best affordable spring H&M dresses 2022
    H&M shirt dress

    Oversized jewel-toned cotton shirts are an easy-breezy summertime go-to; if an OTT shirt is too much for you, then opt for this punchy pink style of dress instead.

    Shop H&M shirt dress, £19.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of H&M

Topics

Share this article