From animal print to the pared-back perfection of block colours, dresses in all of their guises really are style all-rounders.

And among the abundance of them on the great British high street, H&M arguably crafts some of the most versatile and show-stopping at a price point that doesn’t make your bank balance wince.

Because really there’s a dress for every occasion, and the Swedish stalwart’s latest crop is proof. From broderie anglaise minidresses that are crying out to be paired with bohemian-inspired jewellery and braided sandals to wafting floral kaftans that speak entirely for themselves, these dresses are crying out to be worn this spring and beyond. These are 11 of our favourites.