9 stylish summer sandals you won’t believe are under £40

Posted by for Fashion

Treating yourself to a new pair of shoes is the ultimate fashion pick-me-up. Best of all, these effortlessly chic sandals all cost less than £40. 

Though we might be staying inside, our thoughts are still turning to the perfect summer sandal. As confessed shoe addicts, it’s no surprise that even in these difficult times we’re boosting our mood by planning the playful, colourful styles that we want to add straight to our collection. 

For us, finding new shoes that will instantly elevate all your favourite pieces always puts the spring back in our step. This is why we’ve curated an edit of the best high street sandals available to buy online. From a fashion-forward update on the jelly shoe to the rattan wedges that will make you feel like it’s summer already, we’re spoilt for choice with new season styles. 

Whether you’re looking for a chic square toed sandal or an effortless cool chunky black style, we’re found the most-wanted designs that the high street has to offer. Plus, the designs are timeless enough that they’ll be as covetable next summer as they are now. Want to know the best part? They’re all under £40. Happy scrolling! 

You may also like

8 working from home shoes that (technically) aren't slippers

  • Asos

    From slip dresses to scrunchies, the revival of 90s style essentials shows no signs of slowing. Now jelly shoes are back to reclaim their title as the must-have sandal for 2020. Thanks to a cool chunky soled makeover, this is one fashion throwback we hope never goes out of style. 

    Shop Asos chunky jelly flat sandals in lilac, £14

    BUY NOW

  • River Island beaded strappy low heel sandals

    There’s a time and a place for a black sandal, and that’s always and everywhere. The classic design that will never go out of style, this low heeled pair will work for every occasion. 

    Shop River Island beaded strappy low heel sandals, £35 

    BUY NOW

  • New Look tan espadrille wedges

    Fit to rank alongside the Aperol spritz, a rattan wedge is an undisputed summer essential. This tan vegan leather style will pair to perfection with denim skirts and linen dresses. 

    Shop New Look tan espadrille wedges, £25.99

    BUY NOW

  • Stradivarius sporty sandals

    If heeled designs feel too fussy, a chunky black sandal is just as stylish. As seen at Prada and Chanel, sporty ‘dad’ sandals are one of fashion’s most-wanted styles. Wear yours with wide leg jeans or oversized suiting for a directional look. 

    Shop Stradivarius sporty sandals, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Dorothy Perkins nude santarina sandals

    Embellished with beading and an oversized tassel, these sandals are the epitome of summer. Whether worn poolside with swimwear and denim shorts, or paired with a maxi dress to take you straight to dinner and drinks, this playful design will be your go-to all summer long. 

    Shop Dorothy Perkins nude santarina sandals, £30

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images courtesy of brands. 

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Lara Faye