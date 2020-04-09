Though we might be staying inside, our thoughts are still turning to the perfect summer sandal. As confessed shoe addicts, it’s no surprise that even in these difficult times we’re boosting our mood by planning the playful, colourful styles that we want to add straight to our collection.

For us, finding new shoes that will instantly elevate all your favourite pieces always puts the spring back in our step. This is why we’ve curated an edit of the best high street sandals available to buy online. From a fashion-forward update on the jelly shoe to the rattan wedges that will make you feel like it’s summer already, we’re spoilt for choice with new season styles.

Whether you’re looking for a chic square toed sandal or an effortless cool chunky black style, we’re found the most-wanted designs that the high street has to offer. Plus, the designs are timeless enough that they’ll be as covetable next summer as they are now. Want to know the best part? They’re all under £40. Happy scrolling!