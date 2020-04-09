Treating yourself to a new pair of shoes is the ultimate fashion pick-me-up. Best of all, these effortlessly chic sandals all cost less than £40.
Though we might be staying inside, our thoughts are still turning to the perfect summer sandal. As confessed shoe addicts, it’s no surprise that even in these difficult times we’re boosting our mood by planning the playful, colourful styles that we want to add straight to our collection.
For us, finding new shoes that will instantly elevate all your favourite pieces always puts the spring back in our step. This is why we’ve curated an edit of the best high street sandals available to buy online. From a fashion-forward update on the jelly shoe to the rattan wedges that will make you feel like it’s summer already, we’re spoilt for choice with new season styles.
Whether you’re looking for a chic square toed sandal or an effortless cool chunky black style, we’re found the most-wanted designs that the high street has to offer. Plus, the designs are timeless enough that they’ll be as covetable next summer as they are now. Want to know the best part? They’re all under £40. Happy scrolling!
Topshop orange strappy sandals
Square toed sandals and cross over straps are two of the biggest shoes trends for summer 2020, and this pair of strappy sandals combines both in one hero shoe. Wear this bold citrus style with tapered jeans for an outfit that looks more expensive than their high street price tag.
H&M leather slides
These padded sandals from H&M’s premium collection are the timeless pair you’ll wear on repeat, year after year. The quilted foot strap will look just as chic with summer suits as it will with colourful midi dresses and laidback denim.
Monki square toe sandalsGo bold this summer with a pair of vibrant orange sandals that are certain to spark joy in your wardrobe. Take your styling cues from Danish stylist Pernille Teisbaek and wear yours with straight leg jeans and an oversized blazer to channel effortless Scandi street style.
Zara vinyl sandals with methacrylate heelsA sculptural heel is the fastest way to make a style statement. This transparent block heel will add interest to even your most understated of outfits and, best of all, will coordinate with all of your accessories.
Asos
From slip dresses to scrunchies, the revival of 90s style essentials shows no signs of slowing. Now jelly shoes are back to reclaim their title as the must-have sandal for 2020. Thanks to a cool chunky soled makeover, this is one fashion throwback we hope never goes out of style.
River Island beaded strappy low heel sandals
There’s a time and a place for a black sandal, and that’s always and everywhere. The classic design that will never go out of style, this low heeled pair will work for every occasion.
New Look tan espadrille wedgesFit to rank alongside the Aperol spritz, a rattan wedge is an undisputed summer essential. This tan vegan leather style will pair to perfection with denim skirts and linen dresses.
Stradivarius sporty sandalsIf heeled designs feel too fussy, a chunky black sandal is just as stylish. As seen at Prada and Chanel, sporty ‘dad’ sandals are one of fashion’s most-wanted styles. Wear yours with wide leg jeans or oversized suiting for a directional look.
Dorothy Perkins nude santarina sandalsEmbellished with beading and an oversized tassel, these sandals are the epitome of summer. Whether worn poolside with swimwear and denim shorts, or paired with a maxi dress to take you straight to dinner and drinks, this playful design will be your go-to all summer long.
Opening image: Getty
Images courtesy of brands.