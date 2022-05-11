All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These purse-friendly trainers are deserving of a spot in even the most scrupulous sneakerhead’s rotation.
Trainers, having been long maligned by many of the sartorial powers that be within the industry, have had something of a makeover in recent years.
No longer reserved for sweating in the gym or mooching around the park, these are now comfort and fashion-first shoes that prioritise support – without compromising on style.
From Balenciaga’s newly released Paris trainers – which are scuffed and soiled sneakers that look, ahem, lived in – to Alexander McQueen’s cult chunky-soled treads that have clad the feet of fashion’s most in-demand faces, trainers are as ubiquitous as any other form of footwear.
In case investing in a pair of fashionable trainers feels a little too excessive, though, there’s a host of treads that are lighter on the purse but make just as much of a statement when pounding the pavements. You needn’t sacrifice the brands you love, including those purveyors of cool and comfortable trainers such as New Balance and Nike, just in order to snap up a pair of purse-friendly treads.
Instead, consider this guide your go-to for pairs that look as good they feel to your bank balance (you’re welcome).
Reebok Club C Revenge trainers
Reebok’s black and white iterations of the Club C Revenge trainers are being adopted more and more regularly among the style set, and it’s little wonder why.
Shop Reebok Club C Revenge trainers at Urban Outfitters, £70
Pull & Bear chunky colourblock trainer
There are few outfits that a pair of chunky flatformed trainers can’t elevate in one way or another. Pair this creamy-coloured duo with your favourite floaty floral frock for a breezy ensemble.
Nike Venture trainer
Nike’s signature tick faultlessly makes a statement. Spruce up summertime stripes with the coral detailing on this pair.
Superga Cotu classic trainer
Superga’s classic plimsolls are a forever pair of trainers for obvious reasons. Wear with dresses, jeans and shorts now and forever more.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi trainer
A classic for a reason: nobody has ever regretted buying a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops because they work with any and all outfits and have done since their inception.
New Balance 574 trainers
Subtle while also having a touch of statement about them, New Balance’s statement trainers are just crying out to be paired with a pair of kickflare jeans and a cosy jumper.
White Stuff Holly low-top trainer
If your summer ensembles are partial to a more pared-back palette, then use your footwear to inject a splash of colour and texture instead.
Adidas Originals Indoor Court trainer
Adidas is one of the purveyors of trainers that manage to be both comfortable and cool. Add a splash of primary colours to your summer outfits with this ready-to-go pair.
Superdry vegan Basket high-top trainers
High-top trainers are this year’s standout sneaker silhouette. Wear with high hems and statement sunnies for a nod to all things retro.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands