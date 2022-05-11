Trainers, having been long maligned by many of the sartorial powers that be within the industry, have had something of a makeover in recent years. No longer reserved for sweating in the gym or mooching around the park, these are now comfort and fashion-first shoes that prioritise support – without compromising on style.

Trainers are the easiest way to update an otherwise tired outfit.

From Balenciaga’s newly released Paris trainers – which are scuffed and soiled sneakers that look, ahem, lived in – to Alexander McQueen’s cult chunky-soled treads that have clad the feet of fashion’s most in-demand faces, trainers are as ubiquitous as any other form of footwear.

Regardless of the season, come rain or shine, simply throw on a pair of comfort-first trainers.

In case investing in a pair of fashionable trainers feels a little too excessive, though, there’s a host of treads that are lighter on the purse but make just as much of a statement when pounding the pavements. You needn’t sacrifice the brands you love, including those purveyors of cool and comfortable trainers such as New Balance and Nike, just in order to snap up a pair of purse-friendly treads. Instead, consider this guide your go-to for pairs that look as good they feel to your bank balance (you’re welcome).

